Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 NBA Fantasy Bonus and Free Pick (Feb. 26)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to claim a 100% deposit match up to $100 along with a specific free pick to get started on the right foot. To get the maximum value out of this bonus, we recommend depositing the full $100 upon signing up. Register here to claim this bonus and start making picks on your favorite NBA players.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NBA Fantasy

Here is the breakdown of the current sign-up bonus. We’ve laid out the essentials so you know exactly what you’re getting:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Date Last Verified February 26, 2026 In-App Bonuses Promo picks for certain NBA players

This offer hits at the perfect time with the Houston Rockets set to face the Orlando Magic. With tip-off scheduled for 07:30 PM EST, new users have a prime window to utilize that 100% deposit match while watching the action unfold on Amazon Prime Video. By depositing up to $100, you are effectively doubling your starting balance and securing a free pick to enhance your viewing experience of this inter-conference clash.

Offer Overview

Let’s look at why this Chalkboard promo code is such a strong play for sports fans looking to get involved in the NBA action. New users who sign up can take advantage of a 100% deposit match up to $100, instantly doubling your initial bankroll before the opening tip.

In addition to the funds, the promotion includes a “free pick” designed to give you a head start. For this Thursday’s slate, Chalkboard is offering a special line on LaMelo Ball to go over 0.5 points. To get in on this, you must be a new Chalkboard customer who meets the age requirements and is located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo on Thursday

Once you have secured your deposit match, the real fun begins: handicapping the slate. The table below highlights the top 5 players with the highest point total projections for tonight, covering the marquee matchups between the Rockets vs. Magic, Lakers vs. Suns, and others.

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Luka Dončić (LAL @ PHX) 29.5 7.5 7.5 Kawhi Leonard (LAL @ PHX) 29.5 3.5 6.5 Anthony Edwards (MIN @ LAC) 27.5 3.5 5.5 Kevin Durant (HOU @ ORL) 24.5 4.5 4.5 Brandon Miller (CHA @ IND) 22.5 3.5 4.5

NBA Prop Analysis

While the Rockets vs. Magic game takes center stage on Amazon Prime Video, the data suggests Anthony Edwards is the player we want to target in the late window. Edwards enters the Timberwolves’ clash against the Clippers with a points prop set at 27.5. When you look at the season statistics, Edwards is averaging 29.59 points per game, significantly clearing tonight’s line.

In the primary broadcast matchup, Kevin Durant carries a points line of 24.5 as the Rockets visit the Kia Center. Despite the “Twitter nonsense” regarding his burner accounts, Durant remains a high-volume scorer. With the Rockets looking to keep pace with an Orlando team fresh off a massive win against the Lakers, he should see plenty of usage.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on Rockets center Alperen Şengün. His line is set at 20.5 points, which is razor-close to his season average of 20.46. This suggests the oddsmakers are expecting a tightly contested battle in the paint, so tread carefully there.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code

Getting started on Chalkboard is simple. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus before NBA action on Thursday: