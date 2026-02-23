Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for NCAAB, NBA (Feb. 23)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you're looking to get some skin in the game for tonight's college basketball or NBA matchups, we have found a welcome bonus that is too good to pass up. By signing up here the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, new users can unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100—meaning if you deposit $100, you get another $100 in bonus funds—plus a free pick to kick things off.

Whether you are building a slip for tonight’s marquee Kansas vs. Houston matchup or handicapping NBA games, this offer is the perfect way to pad your bankroll before the opening tip.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball

Ready to jump into the action? The Chalkboard app is quickly becoming a favorite for its social vibe and sharp lines. We have simplified the details below, but the gist is simple: use the code WTOP to secure your deposit match and that crucial free pick.

Here is the breakdown of the sign-up offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Date Last Verified February 23, 2026 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

To claim this, just download the app and enter code WTOP when you register. You need to be of legal betting age—usually 18+, but check your state specifics in the table above. Once you are verified, your first deposit gets matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100. It is a solid way to double your ammunition right out of the gate.

Chalkboard Welcome Offer Details

This promotion is strictly for new Chalkboard customers, so if you haven’t signed up yet, now is the time. The headline here is the 100% deposit match. If you put in the maximum eligible amount of $100, you start with $200 in your account. That extra capital gives us a lot more flexibility when navigating the marketplace.

But the real kicker is the “free pick.” This isn’t just a throwaway; it allows you to take a player to go over 0.5 points. You can pair this freebie with your favorite projections for the Kansas vs. Houston showdown or the Louisville vs. UNC game to build a high-value parlay with significantly lower risk.

It is also worth noting that your bonus funds aren’t locked to just the NCAA. If you see an angle on the NBA hardwood, you can use your funds there too. There are markets available for Monday’s NBA clashes, including the Spurs vs. Pistons, Kings vs. Grizzlies, and Jazz vs. Rockets.

How to Use Your Chalkboard Promo on Monday

Once you have that bonus secured, it’s time to look at the board. To help you construct your first entry, we’ve pulled the consensus lines for the biggest stars in action tonight.

The table below breaks down the highest point projections on the slate, along with assist and rebound props that could be key for your parlay.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Mikel Brown Jr. (LOU) 20.5 3.5 4.5 Kingston Flemings (HOU) 18.5 4.5 4.5 Henri Veesaar (UNC) 18.5 1.5 7.5 Darryn Peterson (KU) 17.5 1.5 3.5 Ryan Conwell (LOU) 17.5 2.5 4.5

Prop Analysis and Projections

Looking at the data for tonight, a few spots really stand out to us. First up is Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson. Chalkboard has his line at 17.5 points, but the kid has been a bucket-getter all year, averaging 19.8 points per game on efficient 48% shooting. It all comes down to his availability on Monday night.

In the ACC matchup, keep an eye on Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. His line is the highest on the board at 20.5. He is explosive, sure, but he averages 18.6 points per game. He’s facing a North Carolina team that will be without Caleb Wilson.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code

Getting this set up is straightforward. You can be registered and have your deposit match ready in just a few minutes. Here is the step-by-step:

Create an Account: Register here with your email and create a password. You’ll need to enter standard info (name, DOB, address) to verify you are in a participating state. Enter the Promo Code: This is the important part—enter code WTOP during sign-up to unlock the offer. Make a Deposit: Link a secure payment method and drop in your initial funds. Max Value: To get the full $100 bonus, you need to deposit $100. Flexible Match: You don’t have to do the full $100. They will match 100% of whatever you start with, up to that $100 limit.

As soon as that deposit clears, your bonus funds hit your account instantly. You are then live to start building those entries for college basketball or Monday’s NBA games.