Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NCAAB Picks (Feb. 16)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball takes center stage tonight with high-stakes conference battles, and I've found a way for us to get a leg up for daily fantasy. By using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here , new users can grab a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick to use on the action. To get the maximum value here, you'll want to deposit $100, which gives you plenty of ammunition for tonight's marquee matchups.

We’re looking at a massive slate, headlined by the Duke Blue Devils hosting the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium and a top-tier clash between the Houston Cougars and Iowa State Cyclones. Whether you’re making picks tonight or eyeing the rest of the week, this offer gives us a nice cushion to chase a real payday.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball

As the season heats up with pivotal games like Syracuse vs. Duke and Houston vs. Iowa State, Chalkboard is giving new users a serious head start. By claiming this welcome offer, we can secure a deposit match to use on picks for tonight’s ESPN doubleheader.

Here are the essential details of this sign-up bonus:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Bonuses Daily Promo Picks Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

Once you register and fund your account, you are locked and loaded for the 7:00 PM EST tip-off at Cameron Indoor or the 9:00 PM EST battle at James H. Hilton Coliseum. That deposit match instantly doubles your power, which is exactly what we want for a slate this good.

Chalkboard Promo Code Offer Details

I love this welcome offer because it offers immediate value through a two-part bonus. First, you get that 100% deposit match up to $100. If you deposit the full hundred, you’re starting with $200 in the bankroll for tonight’s doubleheader.

On top of that, the promo includes a “free pick” market. This allows you to select a player to score Over 0.5 points. That option on Monday night is for Milan Momcilovic of Iowa State.

Keep in mind, this is exclusively for new Chalkboard customers in participating states. By combining the deposit match with that Over 0.5 points free pick, we’re walking into these college basketball games with a significant advantage.

How to Use Your Chalkboard College Basketball Promo Tonight

Once we’ve secured the bonus funds, it’s time to look at the player totals. Tonight features some of the most efficient scorers in the country, including Duke’s freshman phenomenon Cameron Boozer and Iowa State’s sharpshooter Momcilovic.

Here are the lines I’m watching for the top projected scorers tonight:

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Cameron Boozer (Duke) 22.5 N/A 9.5 Kingston Flemings (Houston) 16.5 5.5 3.5 Isaiah Evans (Duke) 15.5 N/A N/A Emanuel Sharp (Houston) 15.5 1.5 3.5 Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State) 15.5 N/A N/A

Prop Analysis

Cameron Boozer (Duke) I’m all in on the Boozer hype train. The freshman forward is averaging 22.8 points per game, just clearing tonight’s line of 22.5. He’s incredibly efficient, shooting 57.5% from the field, and he dominates the glass with 9.88 rebounds per game.

Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State) Momcilovic’s line is set at 15.5, but the junior is averaging 18.4 points per game. He is lights out from deep, hitting 51.3% of his three-pointers on high volume. He’s playing at home in “Hilton Magic” and coming off a massive performance against Kansas.

Kingston Flemings (Houston) Flemings has a line of 16.5, practically identical to his 16.4 points per game average. While Coach Kelvin Sampson (recently named a Hall of Fame finalist) has this team humming, they are playing a tough Iowa State defense.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code

Getting in on this is seamless. I want you ready to go well before the ball tips at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Follow these steps to claim your deposit match and free pick:

Download and Register: Click here to start creating an account. You’ll need to provide standard info (name, email, DOB) to verify your identity. Enter the Code: This is crucial—enter Promo Code XX when asked to unlock the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account. To get the full value, I recommend depositing $100, which triggers the max $100 match. You don’t have to do the full amount—you’ll get a 100% match on whatever you put in—but it’s the best way to maximize the bonus. Start Playing: Once the funds hit, you’re live. Use that bankroll for the 7:00 PM EST Duke game or the 8:00 PM CST Houston vs. Iowa State showdown.

By following these steps, you double your bankroll instantly, giving us the flexibility we need to attack the player picks on Monday night.