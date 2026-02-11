Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for DFS + NBA Picks (Feb. 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Collect a bonus for daily fantasy with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. New customers can register here to activate a deposit match and begin with a free pick.









The Chalkboard promo code unlocks a 100% deposit match. Score up to a $100 bonus for NBA entries this week. Plus, you can include the free pick for Ty Jerome in your first contest. You’re able to take him to have over 0.5 points + rebounds + assists on Wednesday night.

This should be an easy winner for Jerome as the Grizzlies take on the Nuggets. This is just one of 14 NBA games on Wednesday, so you’ll have plenty of markets to choose from.

Sign up here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 bonus for daily fantasy.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NBA Wednesday

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick In-App Bonuses Daily Promo Picks for the NBA and More Sports Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 11, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

You can go through NBA markets by checking the trending players or a certain game. These are all the matchups on Wednesday:

Hawks vs. Hornets

Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Bucks vs. Magic

Bulls vs. Celtics

Pacers vs. Nets

Knicks vs. 76ers (ESPN)

Pistons vs. Raptors

Clippers vs. Rockets

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Heat vs. Pelicans

Thunder vs. Suns

Kings vs. Jazz

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Spurs vs. Warriors (ESPN)

The number of legs in your contest will reflect the potential payout. Make picks on points, rebounds, three pointers, steals, assists and more stats. Go to the scores page to easily follow along with stats during the action. The entries tab will display all your active contests and history.

Signing Up with the Chalkboard Promo Code

This daily fantasy app is available in 30+ states across the country. Join the community of over 500,000 players by signing up here to activate this welcome offer. You’ll be asked to provide basic info (email, date of birth, etc.) to verify your identity and age. It’s 18+ in most states, but 19+ in NE and 21+ in MA.

Use any of the accepted payment methods to make your opening deposit with a 100% match. Deposit $100 to receive the max $100 bonus. Be sure to include the free pick for Jerome in your first contest to have a great chance at a win.

Find Daily Promo Picks

There are new promo picks every day for the NBA and other sports. Certain markets are decreased, giving you a better shot at a win. Keep in mind that the promo picks can only be used once. These are options for Wednesday night:

Kon Knueppel over 9.5 points

Desmond Bane over 9.5 points

Scottie Barnes over 20.5 points + rebounds + assists

Anthony Edwards over 17.5 points

Nikola Jokic over 14.5 points

Jokic is averaging 28.8 points per game this season, so you’d think he easily reaches the 14.5 total.

Register through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Get a $100 bonus for daily fantasy and start with a free pick.