Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Match + NBA Free Pick (Feb. 9)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Chalkboard promo code WTOP gives new customers a deposit match for daily fantasy. Create an account here to activate this welcome offer and include a free pick in your first entry.









Claim a 100% deposit match by signing up with the Chalkboard promo code. Grab up to a $100 bonus based on the amount of your initial deposit. Plus, your opening entry can have a free pick for Tyrese Maxey. Take the 76ers star to score over 0.5 points as they take on the Trail Blazers.

Browse through NBA markets for other games on Monday. We also have the Pistons vs. Hornets, Bulls vs. Nets, Jazz vs. Heat, Bucks vs. Maic, Hawks vs. Timberwolves, Kings vs. Pelicans, Cavaliers vs. Nuggets, Grizzlies vs. Warriors and Thunder vs. Lakers.

Sign up here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 bonus.

Make NBA Picks with the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick In-App Bonuses Daily Promo Picks: Select Markets are Decreased, Making a Win Easier Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 9, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are new promo picks every day for the NBA. Select markets are decreased, giving customers a better chance at a win. These are the four options you’ll find on Monday night:

LaMelo Ball: 9.5 points

Kevin Porter Jr.: 8.5 points

Jalen Johnson: 13.5 points

James Harden: 3.5 assists

LaMelo Ball is averaging over 21 points a game, while Jalen Johnson is averaging more than 24 points. Keep in mind that these promo picks can only be used once. Try adding other selections to increase your payout. You could make other picks on LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell and Cade Cunningham.

The scores tab on the app makes it easy to follow along with NBA stats during the action. And there’s an entry page that allows you to track your contests.

Chalkboard Promo Code Activates $100 Deposit Bonus

Join the community of over 500 million by taking these steps to activate the best welcome offer:

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email address and date of birth to verify your identity. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking. Include the free pick in your first contest.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus, which can’t exceed $100. And take the free pick for Maxey in your first contest to have a great shot at a win.

Promo Picks for College Basketball

There are usually promo picks for college basketball action, and that is the case on Monday. You’re able to take Darryn Peterson to have over 14.5 points for No. 11 Kansas as they take on No. 1 Arizona. He is averaging over 20 points per game for the Jayhawks, and he needs a big performance to take down the undefeated Wildcats.

Register through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Score a $100 deposit match and begin with a free pick.