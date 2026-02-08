Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Super Bowl LX Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Chalkboard promo code unlocks a 100% deposit match. Get up to a $100 bonus for entries on the big game. Plus, be sure to add the free pick for Kenneth Walker to have an easy winner. You’re able to take him to have over 0.5 rushing + receiving yards.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm ET on Sunday night. It’ll be taking place in Santa Clara, California, at Levi Stadium (home of the 49ers).

The Seahawks have a chance to close out an impressive season. They got the top seed in the NFC after being in one of the toughest NFL divisions. On the other side, the Patriots can officially be back in a post-Bill Belichick era with another Lombardi in New England. It’s been a major turnaround for Drake Maye under Mike Vrabel.

Sign up here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and score a $100 daily fantasy bonus for the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Markets for the Chalkboard Promo Code

Take the free pick for Walker III and add several other legs to your entry. The number of legs and the multipliers will determine the payout. These are just some of the popular markets you’ll find for the Super Bowl:

Sam Darnold: 1.5 passing TDs

Drake Maye: 218.5 passing yards

Stefon Diggs: 4.5 receptions

AJ Barner: 2.5 receptions

Hunter Henry: 38.5 receiving yards

Kayshon Boutte: 30.5 receiving yards

TreVeyon Henderson: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Cooper Kupp: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Jason Myers: 1.5 FG made

Andy Borregales: 6.5 kicking points

As you’re watching the game, you can follow along with players stats on the scores tab.

Chalkboard Promo Code: Steps to Claim $100 Bonus

It doesn’t take long for new customers to collect a bonus. Take these steps to redeem the welcome offer in time for the most anticipated football game of the year:

Click here to apply the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and residential address. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method with a 100% match.

Get the max $100 bonus by making a $100 deposit. It can be used to create multiple entries on the Super Bowl. Go to the entries page to keep track of your contests.

Take Two Promo Picks on Sunday

Be sure to take advantage of the promo picks for the Super Bowl. Certain totals are decreased, making it easier to win. Keep in mind that these can only be used once. You’re able to take Rhamondre Stevenson to record over 19.5 rushing yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have more than 39.5 receiving yards.

Sign up through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Grab a $100 bonus, start with a free pick and use two promo picks for the Super Bowl.