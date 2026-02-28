CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Augustana 14 8 4 0 50…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Augustana 14 8 4 0 50 72 49 20 10 4 Michigan Tech 16 6 3 0 48 81 55 21 11 3 St. Thomas (Minn.) 15 7 3 0 48 87 65 18 11 4 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 13 7 5 0 48 68 53 17 9 7 Bowling Green 14 7 4 0 47 76 56 17 9 7 Bemidji St. 11 11 3 0 35 67 66 13 17 4 Lake Superior St. 8 16 2 0 31 57 83 11 20 3 Ferris St. 6 18 2 0 22 70 100 7 25 2 N. Michigan 3 20 2 0 13 44 95 3 28 2

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 1, Michigan Tech 0

Ferris St. 2, Lake Superior St. 2, 2OT

N. Michigan 2, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2, 2OT

Bemidji St. 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 1

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

