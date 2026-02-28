CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Augustana
|14
|8
|4
|0
|50
|72
|49
|20
|10
|4
|Michigan Tech
|16
|6
|3
|0
|48
|81
|55
|21
|11
|3
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|15
|7
|3
|0
|48
|87
|65
|18
|11
|4
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|13
|7
|5
|0
|48
|68
|53
|17
|9
|7
|Bowling Green
|14
|7
|4
|0
|47
|76
|56
|17
|9
|7
|Bemidji St.
|11
|11
|3
|0
|35
|67
|66
|13
|17
|4
|Lake Superior St.
|8
|16
|2
|0
|31
|57
|83
|11
|20
|3
|Ferris St.
|6
|18
|2
|0
|22
|70
|100
|7
|25
|2
|N. Michigan
|3
|20
|2
|0
|13
|44
|95
|3
|28
|2
___
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green 1, Michigan Tech 0
Ferris St. 2, Lake Superior St. 2, 2OT
N. Michigan 2, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2, 2OT
Bemidji St. 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 1
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.