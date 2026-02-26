CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Augustana 14 8 4 0 50…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Augustana 14 8 4 0 50 72 49 20 10 4 Michigan Tech 16 5 3 0 48 81 54 21 10 3 St. Thomas (Minn.) 15 6 3 0 48 86 62 18 10 4 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 13 7 4 0 46 66 51 17 9 6 Bowling Green 13 7 4 0 44 75 56 16 9 7 Bemidji St. 10 11 3 0 32 64 65 12 17 4 Lake Superior St. 8 15 1 0 29 53 76 11 19 2 Ferris St. 5 18 1 0 18 63 96 6 25 1 N. Michigan 3 20 1 0 12 42 93 3 28 1

Thursday’s Games

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

