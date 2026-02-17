CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 16 5 3 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 16 5 3 0 49 81 54 21 10 3 St. Thomas (Minn.) 15 5 2 0 47 83 55 18 9 3 Augustana 13 8 3 0 45 65 46 19 10 3 Bowling Green 13 6 3 0 43 70 50 16 8 6 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 12 7 3 0 41 60 46 16 9 5 Bemidji St. 10 11 3 0 32 64 65 12 17 4 Lake Superior St. 6 15 1 0 22 41 69 9 19 2 Ferris St. 5 18 1 0 18 63 96 6 25 1 N. Michigan 3 18 1 0 12 35 81 3 26 1

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

