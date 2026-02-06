CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|15
|4
|2
|0
|47
|82
|52
|18
|8
|3
|Michigan Tech
|14
|5
|2
|0
|42
|70
|45
|19
|10
|2
|Augustana
|12
|6
|3
|0
|42
|58
|39
|18
|8
|3
|Bowling Green
|11
|5
|3
|0
|37
|64
|45
|14
|7
|6
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|11
|6
|3
|0
|37
|59
|45
|15
|8
|5
|Bemidji St.
|8
|9
|3
|0
|28
|56
|55
|10
|15
|4
|Lake Superior St.
|6
|14
|0
|0
|20
|35
|62
|9
|18
|1
|N. Michigan
|3
|17
|0
|0
|11
|31
|71
|3
|25
|0
|Ferris St.
|3
|17
|0
|0
|9
|44
|85
|4
|24
|0
___
Friday’s Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, Bowling Green 2, OT
Michigan Tech 3, Augustana Vikings 2, OT
Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Augustana Vikings at Michigan Tech, 5:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 13
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 14
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 20
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 21
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 26
Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.