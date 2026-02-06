CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Thomas (Minn.) 15 4 2…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Thomas (Minn.) 15 4 2 0 47 82 52 18 8 3 Michigan Tech 14 5 2 0 42 70 45 19 10 2 Augustana 12 6 3 0 42 58 39 18 8 3 Bowling Green 11 5 3 0 37 64 45 14 7 6 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 11 6 3 0 37 59 45 15 8 5 Bemidji St. 8 9 3 0 28 56 55 10 15 4 Lake Superior St. 6 14 0 0 20 35 62 9 18 1 N. Michigan 3 17 0 0 11 31 71 3 25 0 Ferris St. 3 17 0 0 9 44 85 4 24 0

Friday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, Bowling Green 2, OT

Michigan Tech 3, Augustana Vikings 2, OT

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Augustana Vikings at Michigan Tech, 5:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 20

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

