Cavaliers face the Nuggets, aim for 4th straight win

Cleveland Cavaliers (32-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-19, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Denver.

The Nuggets are 14-10 in home games. Denver is ninth in the league with 28.0 assists per game. Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 7.5.

The Cavaliers are 15-10 on the road. Cleveland has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%). The Cavaliers average 119.7 points per game, 3.4 more than the 116.3 the Nuggets allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 113-108 on Jan. 3, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 33 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 23.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jarrett Allen is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Spencer Jones: out (concussion), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Dean Wade: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

