Canada picks Sam Bennett to replace Anthony Cirelli at the Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Sam Bennett was added Tuesday to Canada’s men’s hockey team at the Olympics in Milan as an injury replacement for Anthony Cirelli.

Hockey Canada announced the change roughly 48 hours since Cirelli was injured in Tampa Bay’s outdoor Stadium Series game Sunday night against Boston. Bennett also left Florida’s game Monday night because of an upper-body injury.

Bennett was one of only a handful of players from Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster left off the Olympic team last year. Bennett was the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP last year when the Panthers won the Stanley Cup for a second consecutive season.

