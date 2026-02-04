Brazil forward Endrick scores again as Lyon reaches French Cup quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Endrick made it five goals in five games as Lyon beat Laval 2-0 to reach the French…

PARIS (AP) — Endrick made it five goals in five games as Lyon beat Laval 2-0 to reach the French Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Brazil striker picked up a loose ball near the penalty area following a driving run from midfielder Pavel Šulc, skipped effortlessly past one defender and unleashed a powerful left-footed shot into the top left corner.

The 19-year-old Endrick is on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season after deciding he needed more games in view of the World Cup later this year. Brazil is coached by Carlo Ancelotti, who was Endrick’s coach during his breakthrough at Madrid last season.

Lyon’s second goal against second-tier struggler Lorient came courtesy of an own goal in stoppage time.

Lens joined Lyon in the last eight after winning 4-2 at Ligue 2 leader Troyes, with striker Abdallah Sima netting twice. Northern side Lens is still on course for the domestic double and is battling with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1.

Other matches

Ligue 1 sides Nice and Toulouse both won at home.

Nice rallied from 2-0 down to beat second-tier Montpellier 3-2 thanks to a brilliant curler from midfielder Sofiane Diop eight minutes into stoppage time.

Collecting a corner from the left, the fleet-footed Diop showed great awareness to advance quickly and then bend a shot across the penalty area and into the bottom right corner.

Toulouse beat second-tier Amiens 1-0 with a goal in the first half from striker Yann Gboho.

In an all first-division game, Lorient beat Paris FC 2-0 at home.

Strasbourg hosts Monaco on Thursday, which is when the quarterfinal draw will be made.

Marseille beat Rennes 3-0 at home on Tuesday, with forward Mason Greenwood scoring his 22nd goal of the season.

Title holder PSG was knocked out by Paris FC in the previous round. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.