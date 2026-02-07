Boston takes on New York, aims for 6th straight win

New York Knicks (33-19, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (34-18, second in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Sunday,…

New York Knicks (33-19, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (34-18, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Celtics take on New York.

The Celtics are 23-12 against conference opponents. Boston has a 5-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knicks are 22-12 in Eastern Conference play. New York averages 117.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Celtics score 115.6 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 112.3 the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 14.0 per game the Celtics give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won 123-117 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 42 points, and Mikal Bridges led the Knicks with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 29.5 points, seven rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 20 points and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is scoring 27.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Knicks. Landry Shamet is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 110.9 points, 47.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 113.6 points, 48.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Knicks: OG Anunoby: day to day (toe), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (eye), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle), Jose Alvarado: day to day (not injury related), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

