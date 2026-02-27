Bey leads New Orleans against Utah after 42-point game

New Orleans Pelicans (18-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (18-41, 13th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake…

New Orleans Pelicans (18-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (18-41, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Utah Jazz after Saddiq Bey scored 42 points in the Pelicans’ 129-118 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz are 10-28 against conference opponents. Utah has a 4-7 record in one-possession games.

The Pelicans are 11-26 in Western Conference play. New Orleans gives up 120.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Jazz average 118.0 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 120.3 the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 15.5 per game the Jazz allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 27 the Pelicans won 129-118 led by 42 points from Bey, while Ace Bailey scored 23 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.8 points for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Derik Queen is averaging 12.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans. Bey is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 115.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 118.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: day to day (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out for season (acl), Keyonte George: day to day (ankle), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

Pelicans: Yves Missi: day to day (calf), Trey Murphy III: day to day (shoulder).

