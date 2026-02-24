Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get Bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers, NBA Picks Tuesday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Get excited for a fun NBA slate tonight, and claim the Betr promo code WTOP to redeem welcome bonus in the process. Create a new account receive $210 total in bonuses to use on any NBA games tonight, including Knicks-Cavaliers, Magic-Lakers and more.







Create a new account and claim an instant $10 bonus by signing up with a new account. Once that is accomplished, you can receive an additional bonus via a 50% deposit match, up to $200.

Take advantage of both of these different offers to claim $210 in bonuses, and start diving into the NBA slate from there.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $210 Bonus

As the Cavaliers host the Knicks for this NBA 2025 Regular Season clash, new users can review the specific details of the welcome offer below. With the Cavs integrating James Harden and the Knicks adjusting to Mike Brown’s rotations, there are plenty of angles to exploit before the 07:30 PM EST tip-off.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $210 bonus ($10 bonus + 50% deposit match up to $200) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

Offer Overview

New Betr customers can enter the 2025 NBA Regular Season action with a dual-part welcome bonus designed to boost their bankroll. Upon successful registration, the promotion triggers an instant $10 bonus, followed by a 50% match on the initial deposit up to $200. This structure allows fans to maximize their potential credit—requiring a $400 deposit to secure the full $200 match—providing extra funds to back the Cleveland Cavaliers or New York Knicks as they clash on the court.

To claim this offer, users must be new to the platform, located in a participating state, and meet the specific age requirements associated with their jurisdiction. With the game scheduled for 07:30 PM EST, eligible users can secure this capital in time to lock in their entries.

Knicks vs. Cavs Preview via Betr

With the Betr promo code activated, new users can apply their bonus credit toward specific player markets for tonight’s showdown. The table below outlines the highest point total lines for the marquee players taking the court in Cleveland this evening:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Donovan Mitchell 27.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 18.5 James Harden 19.5 OG Anunoby 15.5 Jarrett Allen 13.5 Mikal Bridges 13.5

Prop Analysis

All eyes will be on Donovan Mitchell, who carries the highest scoring expectation for the night at 27.5 points. However, we have to look at the context of the roster changes. Since the Cavaliers acquired James Harden at the 2026 trade deadline, the offensive dynamic has shifted. Harden has compared his role to NFL greats like Tom Brady, acting as a true distributor.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns faces a line of 19.5 points. Towns has shown a resurgence lately, posting a 28-point performance against the Bulls and 27 against the Rockets, clearly responding to criticism about his toughness.

How to Claim the Betr Promo Code WTOP

With the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers set to tip off at 07:30 PM EST, eligible fans can follow the steps below to secure the full $210 welcome bonus. The process is streamlined to ensure users can fund their accounts in time for the NBA 2025 Regular Season action.

Create Your Account: Navigate to the Betr platform and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, including your name, address, and age. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the Betr promo code WTOP. Successful account creation and code application will immediately trigger the first part of the offer: a $10 bonus added to your account balance. Make a Deposit: To unlock the second part of the promotion, link a secure payment method and make your initial deposit. Betr provides a 50% match on this transaction. Note on Value: While users are not required to deposit the maximum amount, a $400 deposit is necessary to claim the full $200 deposit match cap. Flexibility: If you choose to deposit less than $400, you will still receive a 50% match on that specific amount as bonus credit.

Once these steps are complete, the bonus funds will be available for use on the app, allowing fans to engage with the action as Cleveland defends its home court tonight.