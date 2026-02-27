Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus For Nuggets-Thunder, NBA Picks This Weekend

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Go all in on an awesome basketball night tonight between the NBA and CBB slates, and claim the Betr promo code WTOP to redeem a solid bonus while doing so. Create a new account receive $210 total in bonuses to use on any NBA and CBB game tonight, including a Nuggets-Thunder and Michigan-Illinois across the NBA and CBB games.







Create a new account and claim an instant $10 bonus by signing up with a new account. After that, you can receive a bonus via a 50% deposit match, up to $200. Take advantage of both of these different offers to claim $210 in bonuses, and start diving into the NBA and college basketball slate from there.

Betr is a daily fantasy app that allows you to combine player prop picks into an entry, with the more picks in an entry the higher the payout. Betr Promo Code for Nuggets vs. Thunder

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

With the Nuggets and Thunder set to square off at 9:30 PM ET, we are looking at one of the premier matchups of the rest of this NBA season. It does stand to reason that a game featuring this much star power will have plenty of intriguing lines to evaluate. Eligible new users can activate the offer below to get started.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $210 bonus ($10 bonus + 50% deposit match up to $200) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Redeemed February 27, 2026

Betr Welcome Offer Details

We put a lot of stock in welcome offers that give you immediate flexibility, and the current package from Betr does exactly that. The promotion is structured in two tiers: first, you receive a $10 bonus instantly upon successful registration. Second, you get a 50% deposit match up to $200. To maximize this value and hit the $210 total bonus cap, a user would need to deposit $400 into their new account.

This offer is exclusively for new Betr customers residing in participating states who meet the age requirements. Whether you are looking to back a specific player performance or just want to build a portfolio of entries for the week, this is an excellent entry point for the Nuggets vs. Thunder matchup.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Betr

Once you have funded your account, the real work begins: finding the value on the board. We’ve seen time and time again that player props offer some of the most exploitable inefficiencies in the market, which is exactly how you can play tonights slate on Betr

Here are the current point total projections for the biggest names taking the floor tonight:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28.5 Nikola Jokic 27.5 Jamal Murray 22.5 Chet Holmgren 16.5 Cameron Johnson 12.5 Christian Braun 11.5 Tim Hardaway Jr. 11.5

Prop Market Breakdown

When you look at the top of the board, it’s a heavyweight fight between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. SGA carries the highest number of the night at 28.5 points, just edging out Jokic at 28.5 points. Given the usage rates for both MVP-caliber talents, these high totals are justified, but they leave little margin for error.

On the Denver side, with Aaron Gordon (averaging 17.65 points) absent from the listed markets in this data set, the offensive load shifts. This likely forces secondary options like Jamal Murray (22.5) and Christian Braun (11.5) to step up. We often see value in these secondary tiers when a primary scorer is off the board, as the volume has to go somewhere.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting set up with Betr before the Nuggets vs. Thunder tip-off is a streamlined process. If you are ready to lock in your account and claim the welcome offer, just follow these steps:

Create an Account: Download the Betr app or head to their site to start registration. You will need to provide standard personal details to verify your identity. Enter the Code: Be sure to enter Promo Code WTOP during the sign-up process. Receive Sign-Up Bonus: Once verified, the $10 bonus is credited to your account automatically. Make a Deposit: Link a secure payment method to fund your account. Claim Deposit Match: Betr matches 50% of your first deposit. While you don’t have to go all-in, a deposit of $400 is required to unlock the maximum $200 bonus.

Once these steps are wrapped up, you will be funded and ready for the action starting at 9:30 PM ET on February 27, 2026.