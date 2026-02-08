BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Super Bowl LX Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots for Super Bowl 60, new users excited for the big game can redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a welcome offer suited to their location. Create a new account and you will be able to redeem one of two welcome offers, depending on the state you are located in.







New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager as their first wager on the app, and having that bet settle as a win.

For bettors in all other eligible states, the promotion secures a first bet offer up to $1,500, ensuring that if your first wager placed on the app for Super Bowl 60 settles as a loss, then you will receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to the $1,500 amount.

After two weeks of analyzing and talking about every possible of this matchup, the game is finally here. Use BetMGM to dive into the big game between Sam Darnold and the Seahawks taking on Drake Maye and the Patriots.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Super Bowl Bonus

Create a new account and BetMGM will automatically upload the correct offer in your account using the location services of your device.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $10 to win $150 bonus with a winning wager offer. Place your first wager on the app on something you are confident in for the opportunity to land this $150 bonus, with any sport and market being valid as long as the odds are -500 or longer.

All other users in a legally operating state will instead receive the $1,500 first bet offer. This allows you to receive bonus bets back if your first wager settles as a loss, up to that amount. Winning wagers will be paid out via cash winnings.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Signing up with BetMGM should only take a few minutes. During registration, make sure you enter the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 when prompted. You’ll also need to turn on location services so the sportsbook can verify which offer will get applied to your account.

You must also provide these personal and financial details:

Full name

Age

Residential address

Preferred payment method like your debit card or ApplePay

Initial cash deposit to fund your qualifying wager

Any bonus bets you receive must be used within seven (7) days. You can spread them across multiple wagers, but once that window closes, any unused bonus bets will expire.

Super Bowl First TD Second Chance Promo via BetMGM

BetMGM has run this first touchdown second chance promotion every week of the NFL season, including the playoffs, so why stop now. If you are not familiar, this promotion allows you to place a wager on who will score the first touchdown of the game, but receive bonus bets back if your selected player ends up scoring the second touchdown of the game as opposed to the first one.

It is hard to imagine a more electric feeling than correctly calling your shot on the first touchdown of the game, and at least with this promotion you will get your stake back in bonus bets if your player instead scores second.

According to the odds on BetMGM, here are the five players most likely to score first:

Kenneth Walker III: +375

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +550

Rhamondre Stevenson: +850

Cooper Kupp: +1300

AJ Barner: +1300

For the value, we like AJ Barner for the Seahawks, who will handle all short yardage, tush-push situations.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.