BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Celtics-Maverics, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Boston Celtics are rolling into the American Airlines Center this Tuesday to face the Dallas Mavericks, and let’s be real—the narratives writing themselves for this one are insane. Whether you’re tracking the Celtics or watching rookie sensation Cooper Flagg try to carry a tanking Dallas squad, there is serious money to be made. Prospective bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a welcome offer specifically tailored to where you’re watching the game here.







Here is the breakdown: New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia lock in a “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus. For bettors in all other eligible states, you get the massive $1,500 First Bet Offer. This ensures that if your opening play on this primetime mismatch doesn’t hit, your stake comes back as bonus bets to fire on future NBA action.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Tonight

Tip-off is set for 07:00 PM CST, and frankly, you’ve got two distinct ways to attack this game depending on your zip code. You can secure a “Bet & Win” promo or a massive safety net to use on tonight’s broadcast on NBC/Peacock, KFAA, or NBCS-BOS.

The table below breaks down exactly what you get based on your state:

For basketball fans in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM simplifies the process. You don’t have a choice here, but the value is solid. You place a $10 wager on the game—say, taking the Celtics on the moneyline—and if your bet wins, you not only get your cash winnings but also score $150 in bonus bets. It puts a premium on picking a winner right out of the gate.

For new users located in all other participating states (like Arizona, Colorado, or Massachusetts), the promotion is the standard $1,500 First Bet Offer. This is your safety net. You can take a bigger swing on a spread or a player prop. If you back Boston to cover the road spread and they choke, BetMGM refunds your entire stake (up to $1,500) in bonus bets. It gives you a second life to get back in the game.

The Boston Celtics travel to Dallas, TX, for a primetime showdown on February 03, 2026. Fans can catch the action nationally on NBC/Peacock. This isn’t just a standard Tuesday night game; it’s a collision of two franchises heading in wildly different directions.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds & Analysis

The Celtics are entering this game as clear favorites, and looking at the roster capability, the books are practically begging you to pay attention to the mismatch.

The Narrative & The Numbers:

Let’s address the elephant in the room: Cooper Flagg. The Dallas rookie is on an absolute heater, dropping 49 points on the Hornets and following it up with a 34-point double-double against Houston. He is the youngest player to ever post back-to-back 30-point double-doubles. The kid is special. But one rookie—no matter how generational—cannot fix a defense that is bleeding 116.6 points per game.

On the other side, the Celtics are proving that “Culture” isn’t just a buzzword. Even with Jayson Tatum still sidelined (Achilles) and contemplating sitting the rest of the season, Boston is a machine. They are averaging 116.1 PPG and, more importantly, they are locking teams down, allowing just 109.1 PPG.

Trend bettors need to look hard at Boston here. The Celtics are 11-5 straight up in their last 16 road games. They thrive in hostile environments. Even better for bettors, they are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against teams with losing records. Will that play out tonight?

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Celtics vs. Mavericks

You want in on this? Good. The process is quick, so you can get your bet down before the 07:00 PM CST tip-off. Follow these steps to lock in your code:

Create Your Account: Click the provided link to visit the BetMGM registration page. You will need to enter standard personal info to verify you are a real person (and 21+). Enter the Bonus Code: Input bonus code TOP1500 during registration. This code triggers the specific offer available in your state (Bet $10/Win $150 for MI/NJ/PA/WV; $1,500 First Bet Offer for everyone else). Make a Deposit: Fund your account with at least $10 using a secure banking method (credit card, PayPal, etc.). Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA market and place your qualifying bet on the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup.

Once that’s done, sit back, turn on NBC, and watch to see if Cooper Flagg can perform a miracle or if the Celtics machine keeps rolling.