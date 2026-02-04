Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, Any NBA Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Basketball fans tuning into ESPN for Wednesday night’s clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs can enhance the action with a substantial welcome offer here . By activating the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, new users can unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by placing a $5 qualifying wager on this Western Conference showdown at the Frost Bank Center.







Whether you are looking at this NBA matchup, upcoming college basketball games, or looking ahead to Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, this offer provides flexibility. Regardless of the outcome on the court, the bonus is secured as long as the initial bet settles within 30 days. This promotion creates massive value for bettors in specific states as well; new users in Pennsylvania receive an additional 50 spins for the online casino, while those in New Jersey are granted 10 Golden Chips.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Action on Feb 4.

For bettors looking to capitalize on the Wednesday night matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the current welcome promotion provides a straightforward path to bonus credits. By using the code WTOP365 during registration, new customers can secure the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer, adding significant bankroll padding for their initial experience at the sportsbook.

Below is a quick overview of the current promotion details available for this Western Conference clash:

To claim this offer, users must be at least 21 years of age and physically located in a state where bet365 operates. Once the account is created using the code WTOP365, a minimum deposit and a qualifying wager of $5 on markets such as the spread, total points, or moneyline for the Spurs vs. Thunder game will activate the bonus bets. These credits are awarded regardless of whether the qualifying wager wins or loses, provided the bet settles within the 30-day window.

bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Terms & Details

The core of this promotion allows new users to secure $200 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager on markets like the Spurs vs. Thunder matchup. Crucially, the outcome of the game does not impact the bonus; whether the bet wins or loses, the credits are awarded as long as the qualifying wager settles within 30 days.

Bettors must ensure their selection meets the minimum odds requirement of -500 or greater. In practice, a selection with odds of -450 is eligible, whereas a heavy favorite priced at -800 would not qualify for this specific offer.

Once the qualifying bet settles and the bonus funds are added to the user’s balance, they remain valid for seven days before expiring. In addition to the sportsbook bonus, users in specific locations receive added incentives for the bet365 online casino. New registrants in Pennsylvania are credited with 50 spins, while those signing up in New Jersey receive 10 Golden Chips, providing extra value beyond the hardwood.

How to Use bet365 Bonus Code on San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs prepare to host the Oklahoma City Thunder for a Wednesday night matchup in San Antonio. Scheduled for February 4, 2026, with a tip-off at 8:30 PM local time, this game features two Western Conference squads at very different stages. The Spurs enter the contest having played 48 games this season, while the Thunder come in with 51 games under their belt. With significant roster implications affecting the visiting team, the dynamics of this contest heavily influence the betting landscape at sportsbooks like bet365.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds & Analysis

I believe the betting lines for this matchup have been correctly adjusted to reflect the extensive injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the Thunder boasting a superior Net Rating of 12.8 compared to the Spurs’ 4.7 on the season, the absence of key personnel has shifted the advantage heavily to the home team. Oklahoma City is dealing with a crisis, listing eight players on the injury report. The most critical loss is reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is out with an abdominal strain until after the All-Star break. When you add the absences of Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso, and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder are effectively punting this game.

While OKC did make a deadline move to acquire second-year guard Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers to add guard depth, I don’t expect a newcomer to immediately fix the rotation issues against a rested Spurs squad. Consequently, the San Antonio Spurs have been installed as significant -9.5 favorites. A relevant trend supports backing the home team here: the San Antonio Spurs are 7-2 (.778) as a favorite over their last nine games, suggesting they handle business when expected to win.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started with bet365 in time for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game—or even placing early wagers on Super Bowl 60 featuring the Seahawks and Patriots—is a simple process. By following a few requisite steps, new customers can ensure their account is set up correctly and the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion is secured.

Here is the step-by-step guide to activating the offer:

Register an Account: Click the provided links to visit bet365 or download the bet365 app. You will be required to create an account by entering standard personal information, such as your full name, address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the bonus code WTOP365 in the designated field to be entered for the promotion. Claim and Deposit: Once your account is verified, log in to the bet365 app to claim the offer. You must then deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Place a Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA section and find the odds for the Thunder vs. Spurs game. Place a wager of at least $5 on a qualifying market (with odds of -500 or greater).

Once these steps are complete, the $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account following the settlement of your initial $5 wager, regardless of the final score at the Frost Bank Center.