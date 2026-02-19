Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Pistons-Knicks, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for a loaded NBA schedule as we return from the All-Star break by signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. All new users who sign up will be able to choose between a guaranteed $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet







Create a new account and all new users will be able to decide to claim either a $150 bonus guaranteed or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Place a $5 wager on the NBA to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $150 bonus no matter what. The other option is to choose a $1,000 safety net bet, which allows you to back up your first wager on the app up to that amount if it settles as a loss.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $150 Guaranteed Bonus

With the Knicks set to host the Pistons at 7:30 PM EST on Amazon Prime Video and MSG, there is plenty of visibility for bettors looking to track their action. You can find the essential details for the current welcome bonus in the table below.

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Pistons vs. Knicks

To activate this value play, new customers must register using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. You can lay this initial bet on tonight’s clash at MSG between Detroit and New York or look for value in other eligible sports markets. The key here is the guarantee: the $150 in bonus bets hits your account once the wager settles, taking the sweat out of the result.

It is worth noting a few constraints in the fine print. The selection must have minimum odds of -500 or longer to be valid. In betting terms, a play at -450 or -110 works perfectly, but a heavy favorite priced at -800 does not qualify. The wager must settle within 30 days, and once the bonus capital hits your balance, it expires after seven days if unused.

NBA Odds Tonight via Bet365

The Thursday NBA slate features two matchups with heavy narrative implications. We have the Knicks hosting the surging Pistons, followed by the Celtics heading west to take on the Warriors. Below are the current consensus lines and totals.

Matchup Spread Total Moneyline Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks NYK -4 223.5 NYK -170 / DET +145 Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors BOS -5.5 213.5 BOS -220 / GSW +180

Market Analysis: Prime Time Matchups

The late window gives us a cross-conference showdown as the Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors. The books have opened Boston as a 5.5-point road favorite, likely respecting their second-ranked scoring offense (115.3 PPG) and strong 6.4 Net Rating.

Earlier in the evening, the New York Knicks are laying 4 points at home against the Detroit Pistons. On paper, Detroit has been dominant (40-13 record), but the market is reacting to significant personnel losses. The Pistons are without their interior anchors, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, due to suspension. Conversely, the Knicks are hoping for a boost from forward OG Anunoby, who is listed as questionable with a toe issue but has told media he is “ready to play.”

How to Register at Bet365 Sportsbook

With the Knicks and Pistons tipping off at 7:30 PM EST, prospective bettors can follow these steps to secure their bankroll boost. The process is streamlined, ensuring you are live before the game broadcasts on Amazon Prime Video or MSG.