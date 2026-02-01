Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB, Any Game Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 gives new customers a chance to choose between two fantastic welcome offers after signing up. Sign up and then, as a new user, you will be able to choose either a $200 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet, allowing you to redeem bonus bets for a loaded NBA slate today, any college basketball game or get a head start on Super Bowl 60 wagers next week here .





To redeem the guaranteed bonus all you need to do is create a new account and place a $5 wager on the app. No matter what, you will redeem a $200 bonus. The result of this small wager does not matter, making it the most popular choice. A $1,000 first-bet safety net can instead by redeemed by those who would rather make an aggressive bet. If it loses, you will receive bonus bets back up to the amount of your initial state, $1,000 max.

Use this opportunity to check out fun NBA games today suck as Lakers vs. Knicks or Thunder vs. Nuggets on bet365, who has you covered with a bunch of promotions and bet boosts available for the games.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Bonus

This is a unique opportunity to choose how you would like to set up your account in terms of the welcome offer. Not many other operators give users a choice with their welcome offer, but that is exactly what is on the table when you create a new account with bet365.

Redeem a $200 bonus simply from signing up and placing a $5 wager on bet365. This bonus is redeem guaranteed after placing the initial wager.

The other option you can opt for is the $1,000 safety net bet if you are looking to place a large opening wager on the app. All first bets are back up in bonus bets, so you could either choose to go bold with your first wager on the app, or play it safe with two different chances to win big

How to Sign Up With the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Below, we detail the steps it takes to get started with bet365. Luckily, they have made it a simple process.

Choose a welcome offer by taking these easy steps to create an account:

Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Provide your email, date of birth, residential address and other info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to release a $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

The outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t matter when selecting the $200 bonus, while a loss with the safety net will cause a bonus refund. Choose your offer, and start claiming bonus bets on bet365.

Lakers-Knicks, Thunder-Nuggets Bet Boosts via Bet365

With today being the first Sunday without NFL football since September, the NBA has taken advantage by providing two awesome NBA games to watch. The Lakers take on the Knicks in MSG at 7:10 p.m. ET, with the Thunder heading to Denver to face the Nuggets for a night-cap at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Let’s look at some of the best bet boosts for these games thanks to bet365:

Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges & Rui Hachimura 2+ Made 3s Each (+800)

Austin Reaves, Josh Hart & LeBron James 5+ Assists Each (+1100)

Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson & Chet Holmgren 20+ Points Each (+800)

Jamal Murray & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5+ 1st Q Points + Chet Holmgren & Nikola Jokic 3+ 1st Q Rebounds (+550)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.