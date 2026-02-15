Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer out for several weeks with a calf injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out of action for several weeks with…

The 39-year-old Neuer sustained a minor muscle tear in his left calf during Saturday’s 3-0 Bundesliga win at Werder Bremen, Bayern said Sunday.

The club said Neuer will be out “for the time being,” likely ruling him out of “der Klassiker” against Borussia Dortmund on Feb. 28.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga by six points from Dortmund with 12 rounds remaining.

Neuer sustained the injury during the first half on Saturday. He was replaced for the second half by the 22-year-old Jonas Urbig, who can look forward to more appearances in the coming weeks.

