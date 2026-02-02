Atletico Madrid signs 20-year-old Mexico midfielder Vargas from Seattle Sounders

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid reached a deal for the transfer of Mexico midfielder Obed Vargas from the Seattle Sounders…

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid reached a deal for the transfer of Mexico midfielder Obed Vargas from the Seattle Sounders on Monday.

Atletico said the 20-year-old Vargas, who was born in Alaska and was a naturalized Mexican, signed a contract with the Spanish club until 2030.

Vargas came through the youth squads of the Sounders, having made his Major League Soccer debut in 2021 and became the third youngest player to feature in the competition.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Obed and a proud moment for Sounders FC,” Seattle general manager Craig Waibel said.

The Sounders said that after Vargas joined its youth academy in 2019 he spent the last five-plus seasons with the first team, making 130 appearances with eight goals and 16 assists. He helped it win the 2022 CONCACAF Champions Cup and 2025 Leagues Cup.

“From the time he joined the academy in 2019, Obed has exhibited maturity, professionalism and commitment to his growth as a player,” Waibel said. “We’re excited to see him take this next step.”

Neither club disclosed the fee for Vargas but the Sounders said the deal included a sell-on fee if he was transferred in the future.

Atletico also made official the signing from Atalanta of Ademola Lookman, a 28-year-old Nigeria forward.

Diego Simeone’s team previously sold midfielder Conor Gallagher to Tottenham and let Giacomo Raspadori go to Atalanta.

Barcelona brought back full back João Cancelo on a loan from Al-Hilal, while veteran goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen, who lost his position as a starter to Joan García, was sent to fellow Catalan club Girona on a loan.

Real Madrid stayed quiet, with its only transaction being the loan of Endrick to Lyon.

