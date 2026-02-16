Alternate dates with Spa offer Barcelona reprieve on F1 calendar

BARCELONA (AP) — Barcelona will carry on staging Formula 1 races for another six years after an agreement was made…

BARCELONA (AP) — Barcelona will carry on staging Formula 1 races for another six years after an agreement was made for it to alternate with the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Circuit de Catalunya has been replaced by Madrid as host of the Spanish Grand Prix this year but will continue on the calendar and become the venue for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in June.

Under the terms of the agreement with F1, Barcelona will continue to stage a race in 2028, 2030 and 2032, alternating with Spa-Francorchamps.

“Barcelona is an incredible city, and the Formula 1 fans there always welcome us with such passion, so I am delighted that we will continue to race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for years to come,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“The team have invested heavily in the circuit and hosted fantastic fan festivals in recent years, so we look forward to seeing how they continue to develop the experience, both for attendees at the race and for the city as a whole.”

The new F1 season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

___

Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.