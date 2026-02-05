Alexander-Walker hits winner with 1.3 seconds left to lift Hawks past Jazz, 121-119

ATLANTA (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker broke a tie on a short jumper with 1.3 seconds left and had 23 points…

ATLANTA (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker broke a tie on a short jumper with 1.3 seconds left and had 23 points in the Atlanta Hawks’ 121-119 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Newly acquired Jock Landale had a season-high 29 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds. He had a career-high five 3-pointers and set season highs in blocks with four and assists with five.

Jalen Johnson had his third straight triple-double, giving him 10 on the season. He finished with 22 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists. His 10 triple-doubles are second only to Nikola Jokic league-wide.

The Hawks traded for Landale on Wednesday shortly after he was a part of an eight-player deal that sent him to Utah from Memphis. The Jazz sent the veteran big man to Atlanta for cash considerations. He started in place of the injured Onyeka Okongwu, who missed his fourth game due to a dental fracture.

Jazz rookie Ace Bailey tied it at 119 with a 3-pointer with nine seconds left, setting up Alexander-Walker’s winner.

Utah’s Isaiah Collier, who had his number retired at Wheeler High School outside of Atlanta on Wednesday, played 48 minutes for the second consecutive game and had 25 points and 11 assists. Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and 17 rebounds, Lauri Markkanen had 18 points and Brice Sensabaugh had 18 points off the bench for the Jazz, who have lost 17 of 21.

Cory Kispert scored 20 points, his high for the Hawks since being acquired in the Trae Young trade 12 games ago.

The Jazz played eight players as they await recently acquired players to arrive, most notably Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Grizzlies. They were also missing Keyonte George (24.2 ppg) for the third straight game with a left ankle sprain.

