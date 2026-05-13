Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 for Cavaliers-Pistons Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Best Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer for the NBA Playoffs

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 13, 2026

Betting Lines for Game 5

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons -168 -3.5 (-113) O 212.5 (-108) Cleveland Cavaliers +141 +3.5 (-107) U 212.5 (-111)

Moneyline: A $20 bet on the favored Pistons (-168) will return $11.90 in profit. A successful upset pick on the Cavaliers (+141) would win you $28.20.

A $20 bet on the favored Pistons (-168) will return $11.90 in profit. A successful upset pick on the Cavaliers (+141) would win you $28.20. Spread: Wagering $20 on Detroit to cover the -3.5 spread (-113) yields a $17.70 profit, while taking Cleveland +3.5 (-107) nets a return of $18.69.

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Register: Sign up for a fresh account here. Deposit: Once your registration is verified, make an initial deposit of $20 or more into your account. Wager: Place a minimum bet of $20 on the Pistons vs. Cavaliers game or any other eligible market.