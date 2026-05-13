Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 for Cavaliers-Pistons Game 5

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The NBA playoffs are rolling, and there is nothing better than securing a massive, guaranteed bonus to kickstart your strategy. New users can unlock the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer here to secure a welcome offer for tonight’s Eastern Conference playoff battle between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
By signing up, you can place a simple $20 wager on this matchup—or any other NBA game this week—and instantly lock in $200 in bonus bets. The best part? The outcome of your initial $20 bet doesn’t matter. Win or lose, you walk away with the bonus, giving you the perfect ammunition to chase bigger payouts.
Best Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer for the NBA Playoffs
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
No Code Needed
New User Offer
Bet $20, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States
Date Last Verified
May 13, 2026
When I am handicapping the playoff slate, finding an edge is everything. Eligible new Fanatics Sportsbook customers can take advantage of a highly flexible welcome offer that removes all the stress from your first ticket. Because no manual promo code is required, simply signing up and placing your first real-money wager of just $20 is all it takes to activate the promotion.
Whether you want to back the Detroit Pistons on their home floor at Little Caesars Arena, side with the Cleveland Cavaliers, or target another matchup on the NBA slate, this low-risk opportunity provides a guaranteed $200 bonus.
Betting Lines for Game 5
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Total (O/U)
Detroit Pistons
-168
-3.5 (-113)
O 212.5 (-108)
Cleveland Cavaliers
+141
+3.5 (-107)
U 212.5 (-111)
Here is how I approach a board like this. If you are looking to utilize your sportsbook promo tonight, backing the Pistons against the spread presents a compelling option to key your wagers around. Detroit has been an absolute wagon at Little Caesars Arena, boasting a dominant 37-10 (.787) home record during these playoffs. In contrast, Cleveland has struggled to maintain momentum, going just 1-3 against the spread following a win over their last four games.
Detroit also holds a clear statistical edge with a +4.3 Net Rating compared to Cleveland’s +1.8, making them a highly reliable target. If you decide to place your $20 promotional wager on this game, here is exactly how much profit you stand to win for a nice pay day:
Moneyline: A $20 bet on the favored Pistons (-168) will return $11.90 in profit. A successful upset pick on the Cavaliers (+141) would win you $28.20.
Spread: Wagering $20 on Detroit to cover the -3.5 spread (-113) yields a $17.70 profit, while taking Cleveland +3.5 (-107) nets a return of $18.69.
These payouts make the point spread an appealing path to maximize the return on a $20 bet, backing a Detroit team that thrives under the lights of their home floor.
How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
Securing your sign-up bonus ahead of tip-off is a straightforward process. Because no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is necessary to enter, claiming your reward only takes a few simple steps so you can get back to building out those exotic bets.
Deposit: Once your registration is verified, make an initial deposit of $20 or more into your account.
Wager: Place a minimum bet of $20 on the Pistons vs. Cavaliers game or any other eligible market.
The outcome of your qualifying bet doesn’t matter; win or lose, you will be awarded $200 in bonus bets to use on future matchups.
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