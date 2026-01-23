Wild host the Panthers after Zuccarello’s 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (26-20-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (29-14-9, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 9…

Florida Panthers (26-20-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (29-14-9, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Florida Panthers after Mats Zuccarello scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings.

Minnesota is 29-14-9 overall and 14-6-6 at home. The Wild have scored 165 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

Florida has a 26-20-3 record overall and a 12-10-0 record in road games. The Panthers serve 10.9 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johansson has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 24 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 2.9 assists, five penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

