What to know about the 16 stadiums hosting 2026 World Cup matches

Matches for the 2026 World Cup are being held at 16 stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Many…

Matches for the 2026 World Cup are being held at 16 stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Many of the stadiums have been renamed by FIFA for the duration of the tournament because the companies that paid for the naming rights are not FIFA sponsors.

Arrowhead Stadium (called Kansas City Stadium by FIFA)

Capacity: 73,000 (FIFA says its listed figures are subject to change)

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Matches: Argentina vs. Algeria (June 16), Ecuador vs. Curaçao (June 20), Tunisia vs. Netherlands (June 25), Algeria vs. Austria (June 27), round of 16 (July 3), quarterfinal (July 11)

What to know: Opened in 1972, the stadium has been formally named GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium since 2021. The home of the NFL’s Chiefs since 1972, it is 8.5 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and has no rail access. The Kansas City host committee announced $15 round trip shuttle buses on match days. The venue is adjacent to Kauffman Stadium, home of MLB’s Kansas City Royals. Arrowhead was to have hosted the 2015 Super Bowl but the game was relocated after the failure to enact a sales-tax proposal that would have funded a rolling roof for the two venues. According to Guinness World Records, the stadium set a mark for the loudest outdoor sporting event crowd at 142.2 decibels for a Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on Sept. 29, 2014. The stadium also was home to MLS’s Kansas City team from 1996 to 2007. The Chiefs intend to move in 2031 to a planned domed stadium to be built in Kansas City, Kansas, near the Kansas Speedway.

AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium)

Capacity: 94,000

Location: Arlington, Texas

Matches: Netherlands vs. Japan (June 14), England vs. Croatia (June 17), Argentina vs. Austria (June 22), Japan vs. Sweden (June 25), Jordan vs. Algeria (June 27), round of 32 (June 30 and July 3), round of 16 (July 6), semifinal (July 14).

What to know: The retractable-roof stadium, opened in 2009, is the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and is known as Jerry’s World after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. It hosted the 2011 Super Bowl, the 2015 NCAA football championship and the 2014 NCAA basketball Final Four, which it will host again in 2030. An NFL record crowd of 105,121 attended a Cowboys game against the New York Giants on Sept. 20, 2009, and 108,713 were at the 2010 NBA All-Star Game. Four video screens are suspended 90 feet above the field, including two 160-by-72 feet screens facing the sidelines and two 53-by-30 feet displays that face the endlines. The stadium is about 20 miles from Dallas and adjacent to Globe Life Field, home of MLB’s Texas Rangers, and Choctaw Stadium, the former Rangers’ ballpark that was reconfigured for football when the Rangers moved to their new building in 2020. Grass was installed over the artificial turf. The nearest rail station, Trinity Railway Express’ Centreport Station, is 8 miles from AT&T and will have free shuttle buses to the stadium on matchdays. The Cotton Bowl, about 19 miles east in Dallas, was a 1994 site.

Gillette Stadium (Boston Stadium)

Capacity: 65,000

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Matches: Haiti vs. Scotland (June 13), Iraq vs. Norway (June 16), Scotland vs. Morocco (June 19), England vs. Ghana (June 23), Norway vs. France (June 26), round of 32 (June 29), quarterfinal (July 9)

What to Know: Located 29 miles southwest of Boston and 25 miles northeast of Providence, Rhode Island, the stadium opened in 2002 and is home of the NFL’s New England Patriots and MLS’s New England Revolution. It replaced adjacent Foxboro Stadium, a 1994 World Cup venue. Grass was installed over the artificial turf. Train service to the stadium by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is limited to the days of events and will cost $80 round trip on days of World Cup matches, up from $20 for NFL and MLS games. Bus service from Boston will cost $95 round trip on days of World Cup games.

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium)

Capacity: 65,000

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Matches: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (June 15), Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (June 21), Brazil vs. Scotland (June 24), Colombia vs. Portugal (June 27), round of 32 (July 3), quarterfinal (July 11), third place (July 18)

What to know: Opened in 1987, the stadium is the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. It also hosted MLB’s Miami Marlins when they started play in 1993 through 2011, before their move to a new ballpark near downtown Miami, and since 2019 has been the site of the Miami Open tennis tournament. Hard Rock is about 15 miles north of downtown Miami and 25 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and has no nearby rail service. FIFA has arranged free shuttles from the Brightline train’s Aventura Station. A renovation that started in 2015 added a soccer-stadium-style roof protecting fans from rain. Hard Rock has hosted the Super Bowl six times, surpassed only by the eight of the Superdome in New Orleans, and the NCAA football championship twice, with a third game scheduled for 2030. The stadium hosted the 2024 Copa America final, which started 82 minutes late because of crowd trouble outside the venue.

Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

Capacity: 71,000

Location: Santa Clara, California

Matches: Qatar vs. Switzerland (June 13), Austria vs. Jordan (June 16), Turkey vs. Paraguay (June 19), Jordan vs. Algeria (June 22), Paraguay vs. Australia (June 25), round of 32 (July 1),

What to know: The stadium, opened in 2014. is home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and hosted the Super Bowl in 2016 and 2026, and also the 2019 NCAA college football championship. It is in Silicon Valley, home to many technology companies, about 43 miles south of San Francisco, and has regular Caltrain service. Levi’s is the only U.S. site not assigned a match beyond the round of 32. Stanford Stadium, about 13 miles northwest, was a 1994 World Cup site.

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Stadium)

Capacity: 69,000

Location: Philadelphia

Matches: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (June 14), Brazil vs. Haiti (June 19), France vs. Iraq (June 22), Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast (June 25), Croatia vs. Ghana (June 27), round of 16 (July 4)

What to know: Known as the Linc and opened in 2003, the stadium is home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. It part of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, a short SEPTA Metro ride from downtown, and adjacent to Citizens Bank Park, home of MLB’s Phillies; Xfinity Mobile Arena, home of the NBA’s 76ers and the NHL’s Flyers; and Stateside Live!, a dining and entertainment complex. SEPTA charges $2.90 for service to the stadium and is providing free service when leaving after World Cup matches. The Linc replaced Veterans Stadium, the multipurpose home of the Phillies and Eagles. The round of 16 match will have a pregame ceremony marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Lumen Field (Seattle Stadium)

Capacity: 69,000

Location: Seattle

Matches: Belgium vs. Egypt (June 15), United States vs. Australia (June 19), Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar (June 24), Egypt vs. Iran (June 26), round of 32 (July 1), round of 16 (July 6)

What to know: Lumen Field, a short walk or Sound Transit Link light railway ride from downtown, opened in 2002. It is home of the NFL’s Seahawks and MLS’s Sounders. It is next to T-Mobile Park, home of MLB’s Mariners. The NFL and MLB teams had shared the Kingdome. Grass was installed over the artificial turf.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Stadium)

Capacity: 75,000

Location: Atlanta

Matches: Spain vs. Cape Verde (June 15), Czech Republic vs. South Africa (June 18), Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (June 21), Morocco vs. Haiti (June 24). Congo vs. Uzbekistan (June 27), round of 32 (July 1), round of 16 (July 7), semifinal (July 15).

What to know: Opened in 2017, the downtown retractable-roof venue is home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’s Atlanta United. It hosted the Super Bowl in 2019 and is scheduled to again in 2028. The stadium also was site of NCAA football’s college championship game in 2018 and 2025, and is schedule to host the NCAA basketball Final Four in 2031. Because of the cost, FIFA did not insist the Mercedes-Benz logo atop the stadium’s roof be covered or removed. Mercedes-Benz is close to two MARTA subway stations.

MetLife Stadium (Ne

w York New Jersey Stadium)

Capacity: 82,500

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Matches: Brazil vs Morocco (June 13), France vs Senegal (June 16), Norway vs. Senegal June (June 22), Ecuador vs. Germany (June 25), Panama vs. England (June 27), round of 32 (June 30), round of 16 (July 5), final (July 19).

What to know: Just across the Hudson River from Manhattan in the New Jersey swamplands, MetLife Stadium will be host to the World Cup final on July 19. The home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, it opened in 2010 and replaced next-door Giants Stadium, a 1994 World Cup venue. With its gray seats, it has been considered one of the uglier new NFL venues. It is surrounded by parking lots and adjacent to Meadowlands Racetrack and the American Dream Mall. There is limited transportation, with little pedestrian access and a train that runs only surrounding events. New York Jersey Transit is charging $98 round trip on days of World Cup matches, down from the originally announced $150 but up from $12.90 from days of other events at MetLife. The shuttle bus price from Manhattan, at first announced as $80, has been cut to $20. The stadium hosted the 2016 Copa America Centenario final. To accommodate the specified field dimensions, 1,740 seats in the corners were removed. They will be reinstalled before the NFL season.

NRG Stadium (Houston Stadium)

Capacity: 72,000

Location: Houston

Matches: Germany vs. Curaçao (June 14), Portugal vs. Congo (June 17), Netherlands vs. Sweden (June 20), Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (June 23), Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (June 26), round of 32 (June 29), round of 16 (July 4)

What to know: Opened in 2002, NRG has a retractable roof and is home of the NFL’s Houston Texans, who moved from the Astrodome. Grass was installed over the artificial turf. The stadium is about 6 miles from downtown and is serviced by the METRORail. The stadium hosted the Super Bowl in 2004 and 2017, the NCAA football championship game in 2024 and the NCAA basketball Final Four in 2011, 2016 and 2023.

SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Stadium)

Capacity: 70,000

Location: Inglewood, California

Matches: United States vs. Paraguay (June 12), Iran vs. New Zealand (June 15), Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (June 18), Belgium vs. Iran (June 21), Turkey vs. United States (June 25), round of 32 (June 28), round of 32 (July 2), quarterfinal (July 10)

What to know: Opened in 2020, SoFi was built on the site of Hollywood Race Course in a Los Angeles suburb near Los Angeles International Airport and is home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents food and beverage concessions workers at the stadium, is threatening to strike. While there is a roof, the sides are open to air. Grass was installed over the artificial turf. The stadium hosted the 2022 Super Bowl and the 2023 NCAA football championship. There is no adjacent rail but LA Metro is offering shuttle service on match days from the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station. FIFA is charging $250 per game for parking in a stadium garage listed as 0.62 miles from the venue, surging to $300 for some matches. The Rose Bowl, about 20 miles away in Pasadena, was site of the finals of the 1994 World Cup and the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

Estadio Akron (Estadio Guadalajara)

Capacity: 48,000

Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Matches: South Korea vs. Czech Republic (June 11), Mexico vs. South Korea (June 17), Colombia vs. Congo (June 23), Uruguay vs. Spain (June 26)

What to know: Opened in 2010, the stadium is home to Chivas, which inaugurated the venue with a friendly against Manchester United. The venue hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2011 Pan American Games.

Estadio Azteca (Estadio Ciudad de México)

Capacity: 83,000

Location: Mexico City

Matches: Mexico vs. South Africa (June 11), Colombia vs. Uzbekistan (June 17), Mexico City vs. Czech Republic (June 24), round of 32 (June 30), round of 16 (July 6)

What to know: Site of this year’s tournament opener, Azteca opened in 1966 and hosted World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986. Attendance for the final was 107,412 in 1970 and 114,600 in 1986 but capacity was reduced during a series of renovations. Formally known as Estadio Banorte. There is light rail service connecting to the Metro. Altitude is 7,200 feet, which presents a challenge for teams traveling from areas close to sea level. Club América and Cruz Azul are the stadium’s current home teams and past home teams include Atlante, Atlético Español and Necaxa.

Estadio BBVA (Estadio Monterrey)

Capacity: 53,500

Location: Monterrey, Mexico

Matches: Tunisia vs. Sweden (June 14), Tunisia vs. Japan (June 20), South Korea vs. South Africa (June 24), round of 32 (June 29)

What to know: Opened in 2015, the stadium is the home of Monterrey. It is in one of the warmest areas hosting World Cup matches this year, with temperatures soaring past 90 degrees F (32 C). The stadium, which has a futuristic exterior resembling gills, has a view of the Cerro de la Silla mountain range.

BMO Field (Toronto Stadium)

Capacity: 45,000

Location: Toronto

Matches: Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (June 12), Ghana vs. Panama (June 17), Germany vs. Ivory Coast (June 20), Panama vs. Croatia (June 23), Senegal vs. Iraq (June 26), round of 32 (July 2)

What to know: Built on the site of Exhibition Stadium, former home to MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, BMO opened in 2007 and is home of Toronto’s MLS team and the Argonauts. Its capacity of 28,180 was expanded for the World Cup with temporary bleachers. The stadium can be reached by tram and train service.

B.C. Place (B.C. Place Vancouver)

Capacity: 54,000

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Matches: Australia vs. Turkey (June 13), Canada vs. Qatar (June 18), New Zealand vs. Egypt (June 21), Canada vs. Switzerland (June 24), Belgium vs. New Zealand (June 26), round of 32 (July 2), round of 16 (July 7)

What to know: Opened in 1983, B.C. is home of MLS’s Whitecaps, who are threatening to move, and the CFL’s BC Lions. A roof renovation that started in 2010 changed it from fixed to retractable. The stadium is downtown and has Skytrain service. Grass was installed over the artificial turf. Site of the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, B.C. also hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 Winter Olympics.

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