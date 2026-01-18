Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for NFL Divisional Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Collect fantasy entries for the NFL playoffs by using the Underdog promo code WTOP. Register here to enter your first contest on Sunday to activate this welcome offer.









Create a $5 entry after signing up with the Underdog promo code. Win or lose, you’ll receive $75 fantasy entries. This can be used to make picks on the Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears.

There are two ways to enter a contest. A standard entry of 2+ picks will result in the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit. The other option is to flex an entry of 3+ picks. You’ll still receive some winnings even if one or two legs are incorrect. The number of legs, multipliers and amount of your contest will reflect the potential payout.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP and grab $75 in fantasy entries.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for the Texans-Pats, Rams-Bears

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 in Fantasy Entries In-App Promotions Gimme Pick, 40% Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Texans will be taking on the Patriots at 3 pm ET. Then, the Rams will be in Chicago to battle the Bears at 6:30 pm ET. These are some of the pre-game markets for your Higher/Lower picks:

Rhamondre Stevenson: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Stefon Diggs: 49.5 receiving yards

Christian Kirk: 3.5 receptions

Drake Maye: 219.5 pass yards

CJ Stroud: 1.5 pass TDs

Puka Nacua: 95.5 receiving yards

D’Andre Swift: 55.5 rush yards

Caleb Williams: 18.5 completions

Kyren Williams: 61.5 rush yards

Matthew Stafford: 2.5 pass TDs

There will also be markets during the action, so you can follow along and make picks on the totals as they change. The “Champions Tips” is a great resource for learning about the different options and features.

Signing Up with the Underdog Promo Code

Take these steps to activate this welcome offer and take advantage of other bonuses on the app, such as Gimme Picks and profit boosts:

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP Fill in your email address, full legal name and date of birth to confirm your identity. Use PayPal, a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Play $5.

The result of your opening $5 entry doesn’t matter, so the $75 in fantasy entries is guaranteed.

Win Prizes with Daily Drafts

There are new drafts available every day for customers. Pick NBA, NFL and NHL players to battle other users for a chance of winning large prize pools.

For example, you can choose NFL players on Sunday in the “Prime Time Frenzy.” It has a $180,000 prize pool and $10 entry fee. You can go to the rankings to see which players are projected to score the most points. It even has a news feed, which has information about the latest injuries and roster updates. Go to the results as the games unfold to see who your team stacks up.

Sign up through the links on this page to use the Underdog promo code WTOP and grab $75 in fantasy entries.