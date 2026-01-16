Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Entries Bonus for NBA + NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The result of your opening $5 entry doesn’t matter after applying the Underdog promo code. New customers will receive $75 in entries.

Begin by making picks on NBA action on Friday. Find markets for the Pelicans vs. Pacers, Cavaliers vs. 76ers, Bulls vs. Nets, Clippers vs. Raptors, Timberwolves vs. Rockets and Wizards vs. Kings. This will allow you to get the entries for the NFL playoff games on Saturday and Sunday. After the welcome offer, check for profit boosts to increase your winnings.

NFL Playoff Games for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs will start with the Bills vs. Broncos and 49ers vs. Seahawks on Saturday. These are just some of the Higher/Lower markets for the games:

Josh Allen: 210.5 pass yards

Bo Nix: 1.5 pass TDs

James Cook: 75.5 rush yards

Courtland Sutton: 4.5 receptions

Brock Purdy: 230.5 pass yards

Christian McCaffrey: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Kenneth Walker III: 57.5 rush yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 94.5 receiving yards

There are two ways to enter a contest. A standard entry will result in the largest payouts, but all legs must hit. You can choose to flex an entry instead and still receive some winnings if one or two legs don’t hit.

Continue making picks on the other two divisional games on Sunday. It’ll be the Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears to determine the conference championships. In addition to pre-game picks, you’ll be able to follow along with the action and make entries during the games. Act fast since the projections constantly change.

Take these steps to grab entries for the NBA, NFL and more sports over the weekend:

Fill in the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with PayPal, a debit card or another payment method. Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll get $75 in entries.

Enter NFL Drafts to Compete for Prizes

Customers can also compete in daily drafts to battle for prizes. For example, “The Gauntlet Returns” has a $25 entry fee and $500,000 prize pool for the divisional round.

The rankings show which players are projection to score the most points. Puka Nacua is the top pick in most drafts, followed by JaxonSmith-Njigba, Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey and James Cook. There is also a news feed that will have info on the latest injuries. Go to the rankings during the games to see how your team stacks up.

Sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP and collect $75 in entries. Make picks on NBA and NFL action this weekend with the welcome offer.