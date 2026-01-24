Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for UFC 324, NFL Championship Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players can start with a $5 pick on any market. This is an opportunity for players to secure $75 in fantasy entries.

Set up a new account, grab these bonuses and start making picks. Take advantage of this offer in time for any of the UFC 324 fights. Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje are fighting for the interim lightweight belt. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this Underdog offer.

Click here and apply Underdog promo code WTOP to secure this sign-up bonus. Make a $5 pick to secure $75 in fantasy entries.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $75 Bonus

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab these bonuses on Underdog. Remember, all it takes is a $5 play to secure $75 in fantasy entries. Set up a new account and start making picks on the UFC, NFL, NBA or any other sport.

There is no shortage of options available for fantasy players. Start locking in bonuses for either NFL game on Sunday. The Denver Broncos are hosting the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will meet for the third time this year.

How to Get Started With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Setting up a new account on Underdog is the only way to lock in this offer. New users will be eligible for this $75 bonus. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code WTOP.

to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code WTOP. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Start with a $5 play on any game to secure $75 in fantasy entries.

Use these entries to make picks on the NBA, NHL, NFL, UFC 324 and more.

UFC 324 Preview

This is one of the biggest UFC events of the year. The company is moving away from the pay-per-view model to a subscription-based option. With Ilia Topuria taking some time off in 2026, the interim lightweight belt is up for grabs. Sean O’Malley will face off against Song Yadong in the co-main event.

Make picks and win cash on any of the Saturday night fights. There is no shortage of options for daily fantasy players this weekend. Here is a look at the main card at UFC 324: