Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for NFL Week 18 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with the Underdog promo code WTOP and unlock one of the best welcome offers in the daily fantasy industry. Take advantage of a $75 bonus offer in time for a loaded weekend of NBA games, NFL games and more. Click here and make a $5 play to redeem your bonuses.





A $5 entry will guarantee you $75 in bonuses from this offer. This way, you will easily be able to get familiar with the Underdog app while only using $5 in real cash. Between today’s loaded NBA slate and the final weekend of the NFL regular season, you will have tons of opportunities.

Standout games for tonight’s NBA schedule include 76ers-Knicks, but you can make daily fantasy picks for players participating in any of the $10 games.

Seeds and playoff spots are on the line this weekend in the NFL. The Panthers-Buccaneers game is huge for the NFC South, while Seahawks-49ers and Ravens-Steelers will decide the winners of the NFC West and the AFC North.

Sign up now and secures $75 in bonuses with your $5 entry for any of these games. Make sure you also check out Underdog Predict if you are interested in trying out some prediction markets:









Underdog Promo Code WTOP For $75 Guaranteed Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus In-App Promotions 50% Profit Boost, Ladders, Rescues, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On Jan. 3, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Given that tonight is a huge night for the NBA, we will go through some of the popular options. Pick higher or lower for how some of the biggest stars in the game.

When you make selections for 2-8 players and include players on at least two different teams, you will be all ready to make your initial $5 play. Once you do that, the $75 in bonuses will be credited to your account. The result of that initial play is irrelevant.

Underdog Saturday Promos

There is one profit boost offer available for tonight’s games after you sign up with Underdog. It is a 50% profit boost, which can be used for any sport. You will have to make picks for 3-8 players, and the max amount for this entry is $50.

You can also take advantage of ladders and rescues. With ladders, you can make projections for five players and win up to 1000x. Rescues give you money back if your players get injured at a certain point during their game.

Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Click here and complete the registration process to redeem this welcome offer from Underdog. Make sure to include the code WTOP when prompted. Basic identifying information, like your name, date of birth, address, and more is required to create your account.

From there, make a deposit with a compatible payment option, like a credit card. This will enable you to make your initial $5 entry and unlock your $75 in bonuses. Then, just make all of the entries you want for this weekend’s NBA and NFL games.