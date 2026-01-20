Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for NBA Fantasy Entries This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to host the Phoenix Suns, new fantasy sports players have a golden opportunity to get in on the action with a special Underdog promo code WTOP. When you sign up as a new user, you can play just $5 to instantly unlock $75 in fantasy bonus entries.







This welcome bonus is conveniently broken down into ten separate $75 entries, giving you multiple chances to win. You can use these bonus funds on player pick’ems for the 76ers vs Suns showdown or apply them to any other exciting NBA game on the slate this week. This fantastic offer is exclusively available for new Underdog Fantasy customers.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA (Jan. 20)

This welcome offer from Underdog is perfectly timed for the Suns vs 76ers matchup. With Joel Embiid sidelined, you can use your $75 in bonus entries to make picks on players stepping into bigger roles. For example, will Tyrese Maxey, who averages 30.2 points per game, soar past his 29.5 points market? Or will Andre Drummond, who grabs 8.8 boards per contest, easily clear his 8.5 rebound market with more minutes? This offer provides a fantastic, low-risk way to get in on the action.

Underdog Promo Code Overview

This welcome bonus from Underdog Fantasy is designed to give new players a significant head start. When you sign up and place an initial entry of at least $5, you will immediately receive $75 in bonus funds. The best part of this promotion is how the bonus is structured: it is not a lump sum, but rather ten separate $7.50 bonus entries.

This unique format allows you to explore the platform with multiple chances to win. You could use one $7.50 entry to make picks on the Suns vs 76ers game—perhaps targeting Devin Booker’s points and Andre Drummond’s rebounds—and still have nine more entries for other contests. To qualify, you must be a new customer to Underdog Fantasy, be 18+ (or older where required), and be located in a state where Underdog is legal.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face the Phoenix Suns in a regular season contest that carries added intrigue as part of the NBA’s AWS Rivals Week. The 76ers will be navigating significant lineup changes, as star center Joel Embiid is confirmed to be out for the game due to injury management. Additionally, forward Paul George is listed as questionable with a knee injury. On the visiting side, the Phoenix Suns have listed center Mark Williams as questionable. Adding excitement to the matchup is the fact that Tyrese Maxey was recently named an Eastern Conference starter for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, marking his second consecutive All-Star appearance and underscoring his role as a franchise cornerstone.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers Player Analysis

With key players potentially sidelined, several interesting opportunities emerge for tonight’s game. The absence of Joel Embiid will shift a significant offensive load onto Tyrese Maxey, while Andre Drummond’s role on the glass will likely expand.

Tyrese Maxey (PHI): Points 29.5

Maxey is the clear offensive focus with Embiid out. He is averaging 30.2 points per game this season and boasts a high usage rate of 29.54%, which is expected to climb even higher.

Andre Drummond (PHI): Rebounds 8.5

Drummond averages 8.8 rebounds in just under 20 minutes per game. With Embiid’s minutes needing to be filled, Drummond is in a prime position to see more floor time and exceed his rebounding total.

Devin Booker (PHX): Points 22.5

Booker leads the Suns, averaging 25.3 points per game. He will be the primary scoring option and has a good matchup against a Philadelphia 76ers team missing its defensive anchor.

Dillon Brooks (PHX): Points 18.5

Brooks has been a potent scorer for the Suns, averaging 20.9 points this season. He provides a strong secondary scoring punch alongside Booker.

Paul George (PHI): Rebounds 4.5

George is averaging 5.2 rebounds per contest (120 total in 23 games). Keep an eye on his status, as he is questionable to play.

Grayson Allen (PHX): 3-Pointers Made 2.5

Allen has been lighting it up from deep, averaging 3.4 made three-pointers per game (88 total in 26 games) while shooting 38% from beyond the arc.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (PHI): Points 12.5

Averaging 13.7 points per game, Oubre Jr. will be another beneficiary of increased offensive opportunities for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Royce O’Neale (PHX): Rebounds 4.5

O’Neale averages 5.1 rebounds per game (218 in 43 games) and has been consistent on the glass for Phoenix.



How to Claim Your Underdog Promo Code Offer

Activating your $100 bonus for the 76ers vs Suns game is a simple process. Follow these steps to register your account and claim the offer:

Create Your Account: Begin by navigating to the Underdog Fantasy site or app. You will need to create a new account using standard personal information. During this registration process, you will be prompted to enter a promo code—make sure to use code WTOP to qualify for this exclusive offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, make an initial deposit of at least $5. Underdog provides several secure and convenient deposit methods for you to choose from. Place Your First Entry: Now it’s time to make your first set of picks. Build an entry with a stake of at least $5. For example, you could combine a pick for Tyrese Maxey to exceed 29.5 points with another for Andre Drummond to surpass 8.5 rebounds. Receive Your Bonus: After submitting your $5 entry, Underdog will automatically credit your account with $100 in bonus entries, delivered as ten separate $10 entries.

Remember, this offer is for new users who meet the age (18+/19+/21+ depending on state) and location requirements.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When you use your bonus funds, you have two primary ways to play: