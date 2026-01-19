Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Miami-Indiana CFP, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A historic College Football Playoff National Championship is set as the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers travel to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Hurricanes in their quest for a first-ever national title. Before this monumental showdown kicks off this evening, you can score a massive welcome bonus by using the Underdog promo code WTOP.







This offer is exclusively for new users: simply sign up, play your first $5 entry, and you will instantly receive $75 in fantasy bonus entries. The bonus is delivered as ten separate $7.50 entries, giving you multiple chances to build a winning lineup for this championship clash or any other contest on the board.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for Indiana-Miami

Before the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes battle for college football supremacy under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium, get familiar with the specifics of this can’t-miss welcome offer from Underdog. This bonus is a perfect way to get in on the action for this historic national championship matchup.

This welcome bonus is straightforward and provides immediate value for college football fans looking to get in on the championship action. For new Underdog customers, the process is simple: sign up using promo code WTOP, deposit, and play your first entry of at least $5. Once that first entry is submitted, you will instantly receive $75 in fantasy bonus entries credited to your account.

The $100 bonus is not a single credit. Instead, it is broken down into ten separate $10 bonus entries. This structure gives you multiple opportunities to build lineups and explore different contest types. You can use these entries to craft various combinations for the CFP National Championship between the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes, or spread them across the full slate of available contests. This promotion is exclusively available to new users who meet the age and location requirements.

Use Underdog College Football Promo Code on Indiana Hoosiers vs Miami Hurricanes

This historic CFP National Championship showdown takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The undefeated Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes will clash on January 20, 2026, in a game that promises to be one of the most compelling championship matchups in recent memory. The weather forecast calls for a partly cloudy evening with notable winds of 21 mph, which could impact the passing and kicking games. With your $75 in fantasy bonus entries from the Underdog promo code, you can build multiple lineups centered around the key players in this championship battle.

Underdog offers a wide variety of player selections for this championship game. You can make “Higher” or “Lower” selections on individual player stats to build your entry. Here are some of the top player selections available for the contest:

Passing Selections

Fernando Mendoza (Indiana Hoosiers): 223.5 Passing Yards

223.5 Passing Yards Carson Beck (Miami Hurricanes): 202.5 Passing Yards

Rushing Selections

Mark Fletcher (Miami Hurricanes): 69.5 Rushing Yards

69.5 Rushing Yards Roman Hemby (Indiana Hoosiers): 62.5 Rushing Yards

62.5 Rushing Yards Kaelon Black (Indiana Hoosiers): 59.5 Rushing Yards

Receiving Selections

Malachi Toney (Miami Hurricanes): 61.5 Receiving Yards

61.5 Receiving Yards Elijah Sarratt (Indiana Hoosiers): 56.5 Receiving Yards

56.5 Receiving Yards Charlie Becker (Indiana Hoosiers): 49.5 Receiving Yards

49.5 Receiving Yards Omar Cooper (Indiana Hoosiers): 47.5 Receiving Yards

47.5 Receiving Yards One compelling selection is Fernando Mendoza Higher than 223.5 Passing Yards . The Indiana Hoosiers offense has been absolutely dominant this season, averaging an explosive 42.6 points and 461.0 total yards per game. They have accumulated 3,640 passing yards on the year, showcasing a lethal air attack that has dismantled opponents throughout their undefeated campaign. Given Indiana’s high-octane offensive approach and championship-level execution, Mendoza is positioned excellently to eclipse this total in the biggest game of his career.

. The Indiana Hoosiers offense has been absolutely dominant this season, averaging an explosive 42.6 points and 461.0 total yards per game. They have accumulated 3,640 passing yards on the year, showcasing a lethal air attack that has dismantled opponents throughout their undefeated campaign. Given Indiana’s high-octane offensive approach and championship-level execution, Mendoza is positioned excellently to eclipse this total in the biggest game of his career. On the flip side, consider Carson Beck Higher than 202.5 Passing Yards. While the Miami Hurricanes offense scores fewer points per game (31.5 PPG), they have actually thrown for more yards this season than the Hoosiers, racking up 3,819 passing yards. This suggests a pass-heavy attack that could help Beck comfortably surpass his selection, especially if this championship clash becomes the high-scoring affair many expect.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code Offer

Getting your hands on the $100 in bonus entries from Underdog is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and get ready for the Indiana vs Miami championship game.

Register a New Account: Your first step is to create a new Underdog account. During the registration process, you will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Crucially, make sure to enter promo code WTOP when prompted to ensure you qualify for this exclusive offer. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is set up, head to the cashier and make an initial deposit of at least $5. Underdog provides several secure and convenient deposit methods to fund your account. Place Your First Entry: With your account funded, it’s time to build your first lineup. Find the Indiana vs Miami championship contest or any other available market and create an entry with a stake of at least $5. As soon as you submit this qualifying entry, the bonus is yours. Receive Your Bonus: Instantly after submitting your $5 entry, Underdog will credit your account with $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Remember, this bonus is delivered as ten separate $7.50 entries, giving you plenty of chances to play.

This promotion is reserved for new users who are of legal age in their state and located in a region where Underdog operates.

When building your entries, you have two primary options. A Standard entry requires two or more picks and offers the largest payout, but all of your selections must be correct to win. For more flexibility, you can choose a Flex entry, which requires three or more picks. With a Flex entry, you can still receive a partial payout even if one of your picks is incorrect, providing a valuable safety net for this championship showdown.