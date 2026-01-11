Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for NFL Wild Card Games Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for another full day of NFL playoff football, and redeem bonus bets while doing so by signing up the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up are able to redeem $75 in bonuses to use on the NFL Wild Card games Sunday between the Bills-Jaguars, 49ers-Eagles and Chargers-Patriots.







Place a $5 entry on any NFL game today to receive this $75 bonus guaranteed. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you receive this DFS bonus no matter what.

The the gets started with an absolute banger between the Bills and Jaguars, two teams that have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, at 1 p.m. ET, then we have an afternoon game between the 49ers and Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET, with the night finishing off at 8:15 p.m. ET between the Chargers and the Patriots.

Sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a guaranteed $75 bonus, and start diving into the games from there, and also make sure to check out Underdog Predict as well, even though there is no sign-up offer:







Underdog Promo Code WTOP For NFL Wild Card Bonus Sunday

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus In-App Promotions Wild Card Weekend Gimme Pick, $10 No Sweat Entry, 60% Profit Boost, 40% Profit Boost, Ladders, Streaks, Rescues, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create a new account and place a $5 entry to receive $75 in bonuses. These bonuses are guaranteed, making this a great way to get your account started off on the right foot.

From there, check out the Underdog app and start placing your favorite entries for the NFL today. You can place a standard entry, flex entry, or dive into one of their promotional entries in ladders, streaks and rescues.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

It is easy to get up and running with this promo from Underdog. Just click head to the sportsbook and go through the sign-up process by entering basic personal information to the required fields. Make sure to enter the code WTOP during this process to secure your offer, too.

Then, you will have to use a secure payment option to complete your initial deposit. This can be done with a credit card, debit card or several other methods. Use your funds to then complete your initial $5 entry, which will unlock your $75 in bonuses.

Best In-App NFL Promotions Saturday via Underdog

As mentioned earlier, Underdog has additional, promotional types of entries that you can place. These are fun, and different ways to get in on the action.

They are available every single day, and below we will detail these three promotions and how we would play them for todays slate: