Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for NBA + NFL Wild Card Entries

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Back your favorite NFL and NBA player. and redeem bonus bets while doing so by activating the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up are able to redeem $75 in bonuses to use on the NBA today or NFL Wild Card games this weekend, guaranteed.







Place a $5 entry on the NBA today to receive $75 in bonuses, guaranteed. The outcome of that entry does not matter, making this a nice way to redeem bonuses sweat-free.

Make sure to also check out Underdog Predict as well, even though there is no sign-up offer:







You can use this bonus on the NBA games tonight, or get a head start on the NFL Wild Card Weekend ahead of us. Either way, playing on underdog allows you to find player prop markets that you like, and select them to go higher or lower than what the lines are posted at, while you can also play standard or flex entries.

Sign up and claim the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a guaranteed $75 bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP For NBA Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus In-App Promotions NBA Deal Reveal, NBA 50% Profit Boost, 60% NBA Profit Boost, Ladders, Streaks, Rescues, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 6, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create a new account and place a $5 entry to receive $75 in bonuses, as detailed earlier.

After signing up and claiming this welcome offer, it is time to dive into the app from there. There are two types of entries you can make on Underdog, a standard entry and a flex entry.

For a standard entry, place a 2+ leg entry and get paid out if all legs hit. Higher risk, but higher reward. A flex entry allows you to receive some money back on a 3+ leg entry if only one misses, but the payout is higher if they all hit.

NBA Promotions on Tuesday via Underdog

Underdog has provided a ton of different fun ways to get in on the action. Right now, there are two separate profit boosts you can use on the NBA tonight, while also diving into the different types of entries as well:

50% NBA Profit Boost: Place a 3+ leg entry on the NBA tonight, and boost the payout by 50%.

Place a 3+ leg entry on the NBA tonight, and boost the payout by 50%. 60% NBA Profit Boost: Same logic as the above promotion, just with an even higher payout. You can also receive this 60% profit boost on any NBA entry that is 3+ legs.

Same logic as the above promotion, just with an even higher payout. You can also receive this 60% profit boost on any NBA entry that is 3+ legs. Ladders : Choose 3+ players who you think have a chance to go way above and beyond what their prop. There are three legs of the ladder that each player must hit, and you get paid out exponentially more the higher the player climbs. For tonight, we like Darius Garland, Maxime Raynaud and De’Aaron Fox each for their points prop.

: Choose 3+ players who you think have a chance to go way above and beyond what their prop. There are three legs of the ladder that each player must hit, and you get paid out exponentially more the higher the player climbs. For tonight, we like Darius Garland, Maxime Raynaud and De’Aaron Fox each for their points prop. Streaks: Win 11 straight individual player prop entries to 1000x your money. It starts with two player props for you to select higher or lower than, and then you choose one from there.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

It is easy to get up and running with this promo from Underdog. Just click head to the sportsbook and go through the sign-up process by entering basic personal information to the required fields. Make sure to enter the code WTOP during this process to secure your offer, too.

Then, you will have to use a secure payment option to complete your initial deposit. This can be done with a credit card, debit card or several other methods. Use your funds to then complete your initial $5 entry, which will unlock your $75 in bonuses.