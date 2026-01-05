Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for NBA Entries Monday Night

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the NBA slate Monday night and redeem bonus bets while doing so by activating the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up are able to redeem $75 in bonuses to use on the NBA today, including matchups such as Knicks-Pistons, Nuggets-Sixers and Clippers-Warriors.







Make a $5 entry on the NBA today to receive $75 in bonuses, guaranteed. The outcome of that entry does not matter, making this a nice way to redeem bonuses sweat-free.

Make sure to also check out Underdog Predict as well, even though there is no sign-up offer:







There are eight total NBA games on the schedule Monday night, including a full college basketball slate as well. Playing on underdog allows you to find player prop markets that you like, and select them to go higher or lower than what the lines are posted at, while you can also play standard or flex entries.

We will detail everything below, but first things first is to sign up and claim the Underdog promo code WTOP.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP For NBA Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus In-App Promotions $5 Bonus Entry, 50% Any Sport Profit Boost, Ladders, Streaks, Rescues, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 5, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create a new account and place a $5 entry to receive $75 in bonuses thanks to this welcome offer.

As mentioned earlier, there are two types of entries you can make on Underdog, a standard entry and a flex entry. For a standard entry, place a 2+ leg entry and get paid out if all legs hit. Higher risk, but higher reward.

A flex entry allows you to receive some money back on a 3+ leg entry if only one misses, but the payout is higher if they all hit.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

It is easy to get up and running with this promo from Underdog. Just click head to the sportsbook and go through the sign-up process by entering basic personal information to the required fields. Make sure to enter the code WTOP during this process to secure your offer, too.

Then, you will have to use a secure payment option to complete your initial deposit. This can be done with a credit card, debit card or several other methods. Use your funds to then complete your initial $5 entry, which will unlock your $75 in bonuses.

NBA Promotions Monday via Underdog

Along with the two types entries detailed above, there are more ways you can play on the NBA with Underdog, including two fun, separate types of promotions that you can opt-in and play: