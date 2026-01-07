Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for NBA, College Football Playoff (Jan. 7)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Place a $5 entry on the NBA today to receive $75 in bonuses. The outcome of that entry does not matter, so you are able to redeem this bonus guaranteed after placing that initial wager

Playing on underdog allows you to find player prop markets across all sports, including the NBA, NFL, CFB and more, and select them to go higher or lower than what the lines are posted at.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus In-App Promotions 50% NFL Boost, 50% NBA Profit Boost, 40% Soccer Profit Boost Ladders, Streaks, Rescues, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 7, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two types of entries you can make on Underdog, a standard entry and a flex entry:

For a standard entry, place a 2+ leg entry and get paid out if all legs hit. Higher risk, but higher reward.

A flex entry allows you to receive some money back on a 3+ leg entry if only one misses, but the payout is higher if they all hit.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

It is easy to get up and running with this promo from Underdog. Just click head to the sportsbook and go through the sign-up process by entering basic personal information to the required fields. Make sure to enter the code WTOP during this process to secure your offer, too.

Then, you will have to use a secure payment option to complete your initial deposit. This can be done with a credit card, debit card or several other methods. Use your funds to then complete your initial $5 entry, which will unlock your $75 in bonuses.

Three Profit Boosts via Underdog

There are three separate profit boosts that you can opt-into on Underdog and start boosting your odds. More are to come as the NFL and college football playoffs get closer, but right now you can boost an NFL and NBA entry by 50%, and a soccer entry by 40%.

Here are some early NFL looks that we like for this weekend:

Jordan Love higher than 11.5 rushing yards

Josh Allen higher than 34.5 rushing yards

Saquon Barkley lower than 81.5 rushing yards

Boosted from 6x to 7.50x

As for the NBA entry, here is how we would use this boost: