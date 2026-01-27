Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for NBA, CBB Entries (Jan. 27)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem a fantastic welcome offer by signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP, which provides fantasy bonus entries to use on the NBA slate Tuesday night. Create a new account to receive a play $5, get $75 in fantasy entries welcome offer thanks to Underdog.





Create a $5 entry after signing up and, win or lose, you receive $75 fantasy entries. As far as how to play on Underdog, there are two ways to enter a contest. A standard entry of 2+ picks will result in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. The other option is a flex entry of 3+ picks.

Place your favorite entries on the NBA tonight, and back superstars such as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and more to go off. Select a player prop line, and then choose that line to go either higher or lower than what it is set up, depending how you think that player will perform.

There are also promotional entries that you can place, which we will detail below.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $75 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 in Fantasy Entries In-App Promotions Boost Builder, 50% NBA Profit Boost, 30% NHL Profit Boost, Ladders, Streaks, Rescues, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 27, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Take advantage of this opportunity to grab fantasy bonuses on Underdog. All it takes is a $5 play to secure $75 in fantasy entries, which can be used on the NBA, NHL, Tennis, NFL and more.

Once you are signed up, you will be able to redeem a bunch of profit boosts for the games tonight, including a 50% NBA profit boost that must be used on an entry with 3-8 NBA picks specifically.

Below, we detail the steps to get started

How to Get Started With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Setting up a new account on Underdog is the only way to lock in this offer. New users will be eligible for this $75 bonus. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:

Head to the app and start signing up. Make sure to input promo code WTOP.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Start with a $5 play on any game to secure $75 in fantasy entries.

Use these entries to make picks on the NBA, NHL, NFL, and more.

In-App Promotions via Underdog

As mentioned earlier, Underdog has additional, promotional types of entries that you can place. These are fun, and different ways to get in on the action.

They are available every single day, and below we will detail these three promotions and how we would play them for todays slate: