Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for 49ers-Eagles, Chargers-Patriots

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their highly anticipated NFL Wild Card clash, new users can capitalize on an exclusive welcome offer. With the Underdog promo code WTOP, you can sign up and receive a $75 welcome bonus.







This promotion is designed specifically for newcomers and credits your account with bonus entries. It provides an excellent opportunity to dive into the player pick action for this premier conference matchup without a significant upfront commitment.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for Late Wild Card Games

The $75 welcome bonus is one of the most generous available, giving new users a significant advantage right from the start. Here are the key details of the promotion available for the 49ers vs Eagles game.

The welcome bonus is straightforward and provides immediate value for your first entry. After signing up as a new user and placing an initial entry, your account is instantly credited with bonus entries. This isn’t a single lump sum; instead, Underdog provides the bonus as separate entries, giving you multiple chances to build your bankroll.

This structure is perfect for the start of the NFL season. You can use your initial entry on a pick for the 49ers vs Eagles game and then use the ten bonus entries to explore various player markets for this matchup or other games on the Week 1 slate. This offer is available to customers who meet certain requirements.

Use Underdog NFL Promo Code on San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles

With both teams looking to start their postseason runs with a bang, the player pick market is buzzing with interesting lines. The windy conditions could impact offensive game plans, making certain rushing and short-yardage receiving picks particularly noteworthy.

Here’s a look at some of the key player picks available:

Brock Purdy (SF): Passing Yards – Higher/Lower 223.5

Passing Yards – Higher/Lower 223.5 Jalen Hurts (PHI): Passing Yards – Higher/Lower 208.5

Passing Yards – Higher/Lower 208.5 Christian McCaffrey (SF): Rushing Yards – Higher/Lower 63.5

Rushing Yards – Higher/Lower 63.5 Saquon Barkley (PHI): Rushing Yards – Higher/Lower 82.5

Rushing Yards – Higher/Lower 82.5 George Kittle (SF): Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 57.5

Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 57.5 A.J. Brown (PHI): Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 68.5

Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 68.5 Jauan Jennings (SF): Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 45.5

Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 45.5 DeVonta Smith (PHI): Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 55.5

Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 55.5 Ricky Pearsall (SF): Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 27.5

Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 27.5 Dallas Goedert (PHI): Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 39.5

Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 39.5 Christian McCaffrey (SF): Rushing + Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 113.5

Rushing + Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 113.5 Saquon Barkley (PHI): Rushing + Receiving Yards – Higher/Lower 100.5

The lines have seen some notable movement, potentially influenced by player health and weather conditions. 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is a prime example. After not participating in practice due to a knee injury, his receiving yards total has plummeted from an opening of 41.5 yards down to just 27.5. This suggests a lack of confidence from the market that he will be at full strength or see a typical workload.

Conversely, the line for Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has climbed from an open of 36.5 to 39.5 receiving yards. Despite being on the injury report with a knee issue, he was a “Full Participation In Practice,” and the market adjustment indicates an expectation that he will be heavily involved. Similarly, the receiving yards line for his teammate Saquon Barkley has jumped significantly from 9.5 to 15.5 yards, a sign that players may anticipate the Eagles using him frequently in the short passing game, especially if the rain affects their ability to throw deep.

How to Activate this Underdog Offer

Getting your $100 bonus is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to register your account and claim the welcome promotion ahead of the 49ers vs Eagles game.

Register a New Account: Begin by creating your Underdog account. You will need to provide personal information to verify your identity. During this process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to ensure the offer is applied. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a deposit. Underdog offers several secure and convenient deposit methods to choose from. Place Your First Entry: Find a contest you like—such as the player pick market for the 49ers vs Eagles matchup—and submit an entry. Once this initial entry is confirmed, bonus entries will be credited to your account.

This offer is available to users who meet certain requirements.

Choosing Your Entry Type

Once your account is funded and the bonus is active, you can build your entries. Underdog offers different formats: