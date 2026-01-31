UFC 325 Betting Promos: Best Sportsbook Offers for Volkanovski-Lopes

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sportsbooks have been releasing UFC 325 betting promos throughout the week. We've kept track, and now we have a list of the top offers. Sign up on DraftKings, BetMGM and other online sportsbooks to use multiple bonuses for the main card, ending with the featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Leading UFC 325 Betting Promos for the Main Card

Volkanovski is the favorite in the main event. He beat Lopes just nine months ago, but Lopes has gotten a win since.

The main card begins at 9 pm ET on Paramount+. There are more odds for Dan Hooker vs. Benoît Saint Denis, Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy, Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira and Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey.

Get in your picks with these UFC 325 betting promos. We recommend signing up on multiple apps to take advantage of welcome offers. You’ll be able to shop for the best odds, profit boosts, free contests and no-sweat bets.

Score $300 UFC Bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook







Win your first $5 bet with this DraftKings promo to score a $300 bonus. The odds must be -500 or longer. The bonus is awarded as separate $25 bonus bets, so it can be used for several fights. Choose any bout to view stats, fun facts and betting trends. You’d learn that Volkanovski has won 12 of his last 13 UFC featherweight fights.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $200 Bonus and Odds Boosts







Apply the bet365 bonus code to grab a guaranteed $200 bonus after a $5 bet or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net. Then, check odds boosts for every fight on the main card. The odds for Volkanovski to win by KO, TKO or DQ in under 2.5 rounds have been increased to +850.

Wager Up to $1,500 with the BetMGM Bonus Code







Place your favorite bet of the night with the BetMGM bonus code. Wager up to $1,500 on UFC 325 and collect a bonus refund if it loses. New customers in NJ, PA, MI and WV can win a $10 bonus instead to gain a $150 bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bet Match







Register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to claim a 100% bet match. Gain up to a $250 bonus to use toward any fight. It also has multiple odds boosts for select markets. You’re able to take Saint-Denis to win in the first round over Hooker at +325.

Use $500 Second Chance Bet with the BetRivers Promo Code







The BetRivers promo code unlocks a $500 second chance bet in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Those in New Jersey can start with a $250 second chance bet. In all cases, a losing bet will trigger a bonus refund.

Redeem $200 Bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook







Opt-in to the FanDuel promo and place a $5 bet on the UFC. If it wins, you’ll receive a $200 bonus. And this doesn’t have odds limits, so you can choose a likely outcome to have a great chance at a win. It also has a 30% profit boost that can be applied to a 3+ leg parlay.

Grab $210 Fantasy Bonus on Betr in Other States







There are some UFC fans in states that have yet to legalize sportsbook apps. However, you can still get a fantasy bonus to make picks on the fights. Use the Betr promo code to gain up to a $210 bonus for picks on significant strikes, knockouts, submissions and takedowns.