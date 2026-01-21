Twins acquire infielder Tristan Gray in trade with Red Sox for minor league catcher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired infielder Tristan Gray in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired infielder Tristan Gray in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday for minor league catcher Nate Baez.

The 29-year-old Gray hit .231 in 30 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season and was dealt to the Red Sox in November.

Gray has appeared in 47 major league games, with at least 10 starts at each infield position. The Twins are his seventh organization in less than two years. His departure cleared a 40-man roster spot with the Red Sox for newly signed starting pitcher Ranger Suárez.

To make room for Gray on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated infielder Vidal Bruján for assignment after claiming him off waivers from the Atlanta Braves last week. Gray will be in a mix of candidates for utility backup infield spots with returning players Kody Clemens and Edouard Julien and recent additions Orlando Arcia and Eric Wagaman.

Baez, 24, was a 12th-round pick by the Twins in the 2022 amateur draft out of Arizona State. He finished last season with Double-A Wichita.

