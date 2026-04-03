Marner has 5 points and Golden Knights score 3 times in 3rd period to beat Flames 6-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mitch Marner had three goals and two assists and the Golden Knights scored three times in…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mitch Marner had three goals and two assists and the Golden Knights scored three times in the third period to defeat the Calgary Flames 6-3 on Thursday night.

It was the sixth time in Marner’s career that he had at least five points in a game and the first since also having five (one goal, four assists) for Toronto against Boston on Jan. 4, 2025.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and and two assists, Mark Stone had an assist for his 700th career point and Pavel Dorofeyev added to his club record with his 19th power-play goal this season and 35th overall. Shea Theodore recorded two assists, including the 300th of his career with the team.

Carter Hart, who was activated off injured reserve earlier Thursday, stopped 19 shots in his first start since Jan. 8.

Blake Coleman scored twice for the Flames and Morgan Frost had the other goal. Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.

The Golden Knights are five points ahead of Los Angeles and San Jose for the third and final Pacific Division playoff spot. Vegas is three points behind division leaders Anaheim and Edmonton.

Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud received a video tribute at the first timeout of the opening period. He became emotional, patted his heart and waved to the fans, who roared at the return of one of the more beloved players in franchise history. He was with the Golden Knights since the 2017-18 season and became a regular three years later.

The Golden Knights traded Whitecloud to Calgary on Jan. 18 for Rasmus Andersson.

Calgary took the lead three times before Vegas answered with the equalizer each time, with the game tied at 3 entering the second intermission.

The beginning of the third period was delayed more than 20 minutes because of an issue with a spot on the ice.

Up next

Flames: Play at Anaheim on Saturday.

Golden Knights: Play at Edmonton on Saturday in a crucial Pacific Division matchup.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.