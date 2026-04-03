Golden Knights activate Carter Hart off injured reserve to beat Flames

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart was activated off injured reserve and backstopped Vegas to a 6-3…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart was activated off injured reserve and backstopped Vegas to a 6-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Hart, who had been out since injuring his left leg Jan. 8 against Columbus, made 19 saves.

“Obviously, there’s a little bit of rust to shake off when you haven’t played for a few months,” Hart said. “I think as the game went on, I felt better and better. We did a good job of boxing guys out and blocking some shots. Obviously, they got a few there. Their last two (goals), I got a little deep in the net there. I’ll make adjustments and learn from it and go from there.”

The Golden Knights fell behind three times before breaking the game open in the third period. Hart wasn’t tested much that period, saving all three shots on goal.

“I thought he handled himself well,” coach John Tortorella said. “He made some key saves at key times. I liked his game.

Tortorella, in his second game since replacing Bruce Cassidy, coached Hart in Philadelphia in from 2022-24.

“Carter and I have a really good relationship,” Tortorella said. “He’s becoming a really good pro. I love the kid. We’ve had a lot of conversations. I think he’s handled himself so well through some pretty hard times the past couple of years.

“I think he’s a good kid. People have made judgments on him. People are still making judgments on him.”

Vegas signed Hart in October and he made his first appearance Dec. 2 in a 4-3 victory over Chicago. It was his first NHL appearance in nearly two years.

Hart was one of five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players acquitted of sexual assault in July. He was the first of those five agree to an NHL contract. The league ruled those players were eligible to sign deals beginning Oct. 15 and to play starting Dec. 1. Hart signed a two-year, $4 million contract.

“I loved playing for Torts in Philly,” Hart said. “We got along really well, and I think he’s going to add a really good spark to our group here. So far, the guys seem to really like him, and he’s a good fit here.”

With Hart back in the lineup, the Golden Knights have three goalies. Adin Hill has been operating as the starter, and Akira Schmid also is on the roster.

“I have no plan on how to attack it,” Tortorella said. “I have a plan on who the goalie’s going to be the next game.”

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