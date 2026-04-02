Scammers pose as Pepco workers, steal thousands, police say

Prince George’s County police are warning residents about a rise in scams that involve face‑to‑face contact, including one in which suspects pose as utility workers.

Prince George’s County police are warning residents about a rise in scams that involve face‑to‑face contact, including one in which suspects pose as utility workers and another that relies on couriers to collect large sums of cash.

In a news release Thursday, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit said it is investigating multiple reports of suspects pretending to be Pepco employees to gain access to victims’ homes, often targeting elderly residents.

In the scam, suspects show up unannounced, claiming an alarm or system alert has detected a dangerous electrical issue. Once inside, the suspect convinces the victim that immediate repairs are needed and asks for payment by check. No actual work is ever performed, police said.

Police received one report of the scam in 2025, in which a victim lost $18,500. So far this year, three cases have been reported. In one, the scammer successfully stole $8,300, while two other attempts were unsuccessful.

Pepco spokesman William Ellis stressed that the company does not operate that way.

“No, we would never ask to come into a customer’s home at Pepco,” Ellis said. “There may be challenges where a customer may ask us to come out and check their meter, but that is when a customer is requesting us to come out.”

Ellis added that legitimate Pepco work is typically performed outside.

“If there’s any emergent work that we’re doing on our system, that is typically done under our power lines, on the curb, not in a customer’s home,” he said. “So if any time a contractor or someone is asking to come in their home, misrepresenting Pepco, that should be an immediate sign for our customers.”

Ellis said scammers often prey on vulnerable residents during periods of extreme weather.

The police department is also warning about so-called “carrier scams,” in which suspects impersonate federal agents or government officials through phone calls, texts or emails.

Victims are told their bank accounts have been compromised and are instructed to withdraw cash for “safekeeping.” A carrier then arrives in-person to collect the money, or victims are directed to deposit funds into cryptocurrency ATMs.

In the last month, police said three carrier scam reports have resulted in losses totaling more than $105,000.

Police urge residents to never give cash, gift cards, cryptocurrency, gold or other valuables to unknown individuals, regardless of claims that they represent banks or government agencies. Anyone concerned about account security should contact their bank directly using verified phone numbers.

Residents who believe they are victims of a scam are encouraged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department’s detectives at 301‑516‑1464. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS or online.

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