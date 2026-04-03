Sharks win 4th straight to improve playoff hopes, beating the Maple Leafs 4-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zack Ostapchuk scored his first goal in nearly three months and the San Jose Sharks…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zack Ostapchuk scored his first goal in nearly three months and the San Jose Sharks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Collin Graf, William Eklund and Adam Gaudette also scored and Alex Nedeljkovic made 18 saves.

San Jose holds the second wild-card spot in the crowded Western Conference, with Nashville and Los Angeles even in points but each with one more game. The Sharks had the worst record in the NHL last season and haven’t made the playoffs since 2018-19.

Sharks star Macklin Celebrini was scoreless after having nine points in his previous three games.

John Tavares scored a power-play goal for Toronto. The Maple Leafs have lost two of three on a four-game trip.

Up next

Maple Leafs: At Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sharks: Host Nashville on Saturday night.

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