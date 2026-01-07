Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Acadiana 43, Geo Next Generation 37 Albany 57, Holden 44 Avoyelles Charter 34, Pineville 33 Bastrop 47,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Acadiana 43, Geo Next Generation 37

Albany 57, Holden 44

Avoyelles Charter 34, Pineville 33

Bastrop 47, Family Community 25

Baton Rouge Episcopal 46, St. John 25

Bell City 65, Barbe 48

Benton 56, Southwood 40

Bonnabel 51, New Orleans Military & Maritime 18

Buckeye 74, Vidalia 50

C.E. Byrd 39, Green Oaks 38

Calvin 76, Harrisonburg 26

Capitol 23, Port Allen 19

Carver 11, Booker T. Washington 4

Cecilia 39, RHS 31

Cedar Creek 67, Calvary Baptist Academy 42

Central – B.R. 47, Pointe Coupee Catholic 45

Central Lafourche 54, Patterson 39

Choudrant 48, Gibsland-Coleman 42

Claiborne Christian 29, Georgetown 14

Covington 58, Abramson 26

Crowley 33, Northside Christian 28

David Thibodaux 54, Highland Baptist 24

DeRidder 57, Basile 52

Doyline 31, North DeSoto 27

Dunham 47, Ascension Catholic 41

Dutchtown 53, Hahnville 47

East Jefferson 22, Collegiate Baton Rouge 19

Elizabeth 53, Starks 23

Family Christian Academy 41, Ascension Christian School 21

Ferriday 66, Block 25

Fisher 2, Cohen 0

Florien 48, Ebarb 43

French Settlement 58, St. Amant 29

Glen Oaks 53, Thibodaux 50

Glenmora 48, Bunkie 22

Grant 58, Dodson 22

Hathaway 58, Midland 56, OT

Haughton 56, Mansfield 27

Haynes Academy 66, Academy of Our Lady 8

Huntington 44, Captain Shreve 43

Iota 45, Grand Lake 26

Iowa 76, Peabody 44

Johnson Bayou 33, Vinton 22

Jonesboro-Hodge 53, Weston 30

Kinder 56, Mamou 33

LaGrange 50, Sam Houston 41

LaSalle 51, Caldwell Parish 45

Lacassine 61, Reeves 55

Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Vandebilt Catholic 32

Lakeshore 48, Sumner 21

Lakeside 67, Haynesville 49

Lakeview 51, Ringgold 43

Mandeville 42, Northshore 23

Maurepas 43, Mount Hermon 20

Merryville 58, Many 26

Midstate Homeschool 53, Louisiana Math Science & Arts 0

Minden 59, Loyola Prep 41

Monterey 33, Lena Northwood 23

Mt Carmel 55, St. Scholastica 38

North Central 2, Washington-Marion 0

North Vermilion 42, Church Point 35

Northeast 45, Baker 39

Northlake Christian 48, Chalmette 46

Northside 53, New Iberia 32

Northwest 60, Breaux Bridge 8

Oak Grove 55, General Trass (Lake Providence) 13

Opelousas 38, Carencro 30

Ouachita Christian 46, West Ouachita 34

Parkview Baptist 69, Denham Springs 41

Parkway 64, Neville 59

Pearl River 2, Kennedy 0

Pitkin 74, Holy Savior Menard 39

Plain Dealing 43, Converse 31

Pleasant Hill 70, B.T. Washington 29

Providence Classical 84, Glenbrook 29

Quitman 48, St. Frederick Catholic 19

Red River 58, Bossier 40

Riverdale 71, McDonogh #35 26

Scotlandville 47, Plaquemine 46

Shreveport Northwood 51, Lafayette Renaissance 19

Simpson 63, Negreet 52

South Beauregard 85, Oak Hill 58

South Cameron 48, Grace Christian 11

South Lafourche 33, Willow School 17

South Plaquemines 56, Higgins 24

South Terrebonne 58, West St. Mary 7

Southside 76, Kaplan 39

St. Thomas More 46, Central Catholic 18

Sterlington 57, Mangham 18

Terrebonne 79, Berwick 25

Tioga 58, Oakdale 33

University 71, Ponchatoula 45

Varnado 47, Independence 29

Vermilion Catholic 53, Erath 23

Ville Platte 55, Beau Chene 26

Walker 55, Easton 38

Welsh 2, Jennings 0

Westgate 60, New Iberia Catholic 29

Winnfield 62, Homer 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alexandria vs. Shreveport Northwood, ccd.

Lake Charles College Prep vs. Hamilton Christian Academy, ccd.

Vermilion Catholic vs. Lafayette Renaissance, ccd.

