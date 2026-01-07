Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Acadiana 43, Geo Next Generation 37
Albany 57, Holden 44
Avoyelles Charter 34, Pineville 33
Bastrop 47, Family Community 25
Baton Rouge Episcopal 46, St. John 25
Bell City 65, Barbe 48
Benton 56, Southwood 40
Bonnabel 51, New Orleans Military & Maritime 18
Buckeye 74, Vidalia 50
C.E. Byrd 39, Green Oaks 38
Calvin 76, Harrisonburg 26
Capitol 23, Port Allen 19
Carver 11, Booker T. Washington 4
Cecilia 39, RHS 31
Cedar Creek 67, Calvary Baptist Academy 42
Central – B.R. 47, Pointe Coupee Catholic 45
Central Lafourche 54, Patterson 39
Choudrant 48, Gibsland-Coleman 42
Claiborne Christian 29, Georgetown 14
Covington 58, Abramson 26
Crowley 33, Northside Christian 28
David Thibodaux 54, Highland Baptist 24
DeRidder 57, Basile 52
Doyline 31, North DeSoto 27
Dunham 47, Ascension Catholic 41
Dutchtown 53, Hahnville 47
East Jefferson 22, Collegiate Baton Rouge 19
Elizabeth 53, Starks 23
Family Christian Academy 41, Ascension Christian School 21
Ferriday 66, Block 25
Fisher 2, Cohen 0
Florien 48, Ebarb 43
French Settlement 58, St. Amant 29
Glen Oaks 53, Thibodaux 50
Glenmora 48, Bunkie 22
Grant 58, Dodson 22
Hathaway 58, Midland 56, OT
Haughton 56, Mansfield 27
Haynes Academy 66, Academy of Our Lady 8
Huntington 44, Captain Shreve 43
Iota 45, Grand Lake 26
Iowa 76, Peabody 44
Johnson Bayou 33, Vinton 22
Jonesboro-Hodge 53, Weston 30
Kinder 56, Mamou 33
LaGrange 50, Sam Houston 41
LaSalle 51, Caldwell Parish 45
Lacassine 61, Reeves 55
Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Vandebilt Catholic 32
Lakeshore 48, Sumner 21
Lakeside 67, Haynesville 49
Lakeview 51, Ringgold 43
Mandeville 42, Northshore 23
Maurepas 43, Mount Hermon 20
Merryville 58, Many 26
Midstate Homeschool 53, Louisiana Math Science & Arts 0
Minden 59, Loyola Prep 41
Monterey 33, Lena Northwood 23
Mt Carmel 55, St. Scholastica 38
North Central 2, Washington-Marion 0
North Vermilion 42, Church Point 35
Northeast 45, Baker 39
Northlake Christian 48, Chalmette 46
Northside 53, New Iberia 32
Northwest 60, Breaux Bridge 8
Oak Grove 55, General Trass (Lake Providence) 13
Opelousas 38, Carencro 30
Ouachita Christian 46, West Ouachita 34
Parkview Baptist 69, Denham Springs 41
Parkway 64, Neville 59
Pearl River 2, Kennedy 0
Pitkin 74, Holy Savior Menard 39
Plain Dealing 43, Converse 31
Pleasant Hill 70, B.T. Washington 29
Providence Classical 84, Glenbrook 29
Quitman 48, St. Frederick Catholic 19
Red River 58, Bossier 40
Riverdale 71, McDonogh #35 26
Scotlandville 47, Plaquemine 46
Shreveport Northwood 51, Lafayette Renaissance 19
Simpson 63, Negreet 52
South Beauregard 85, Oak Hill 58
South Cameron 48, Grace Christian 11
South Lafourche 33, Willow School 17
South Plaquemines 56, Higgins 24
South Terrebonne 58, West St. Mary 7
Southside 76, Kaplan 39
St. Thomas More 46, Central Catholic 18
Sterlington 57, Mangham 18
Terrebonne 79, Berwick 25
Tioga 58, Oakdale 33
University 71, Ponchatoula 45
Varnado 47, Independence 29
Vermilion Catholic 53, Erath 23
Ville Platte 55, Beau Chene 26
Walker 55, Easton 38
Welsh 2, Jennings 0
Westgate 60, New Iberia Catholic 29
Winnfield 62, Homer 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexandria vs. Shreveport Northwood, ccd.
Lake Charles College Prep vs. Hamilton Christian Academy, ccd.
Vermilion Catholic vs. Lafayette Renaissance, ccd.
