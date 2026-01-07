Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Collegiate 60, Lake City 41
Ben Lippen 65, Augusta Christian, Ga. 29
Berkeley 55, James Island 26
Blue Ridge 71, Pickens 28
C.A. Johnson 52, Lamar 4
Carolina Forest 61, Socastee 31
Cheraw 37, North Central 32
Chesterfield 45, Central 23
Clover 62, Northwestern 22
Columbia 56, Pelion 26
Eastside 57, Boiling Springs 49
Fountain Inn 57, Woodruff 38
GREEN Upstate 53, Calhoun Falls 35
Gray Collegiate Academy 75, Brookland-Cayce 22
Great Falls 44, McBee 22
Green Sea Floyds 48, Hannah-Pamplico 22
Greenville 57, Woodmont 25
Greenwood 60, Mauldin 59
High Point Academy 34, Chesnee 24
Horse Creek Academy 35, Williston-Elko 31
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 46, Calhoun County 3
James F. Byrnes 59, Gaffney 55
Kingstree 59, East Clarendon 33
Landrum 51, Blacksburg 39
Latta 68, Hemingway 25
Laurence Manning Academy 54, Pinewood Prep 28
Laurens 50, Irmo 36
Laurens Academy 65, W. Wyman King Academy 21
Lee Central 41, Governors School 31
Legacy 57, Asheville Christian, N.C. 27
Liberty 44, Pendleton 34
Manning 59, Mullins 46
Midland Valley 68, Airport 29
Military Magnet Academy 68, Timberland 43
New Covenant 62, Greenville Classical Academy 25
Ninety Six 58, Crescent 28
North Augusta 77, Aiken 5
North Myrtle Beach 70, Conway 13
Northwood Academy 75, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46
Orangeburg Prep 68, Patrick Henry Academy 28
Porter-Gaud 38, Ashley Hall 14
Ridge Spring-Monetta 34, Wagener-Salley 19
Rock Hill 61, Fort Mill 36
South Aiken 54, Gilbert 25
St. James 28, Myrtle Beach 26
Summerville 59, Cane Bay 27
Waccamaw 51, Andrews 33
Wade Hampton (H) 54, Edisto 17
Walhalla 71, Wren 62
West Ashley 57, Baptist Hill 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
