Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Collegiate 60, Lake City 41 Ben Lippen 65, Augusta Christian, Ga. 29 Berkeley 55, James Island…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Collegiate 60, Lake City 41

Ben Lippen 65, Augusta Christian, Ga. 29

Berkeley 55, James Island 26

Blue Ridge 71, Pickens 28

C.A. Johnson 52, Lamar 4

Carolina Forest 61, Socastee 31

Cheraw 37, North Central 32

Chesterfield 45, Central 23

Clover 62, Northwestern 22

Columbia 56, Pelion 26

Eastside 57, Boiling Springs 49

Fountain Inn 57, Woodruff 38

GREEN Upstate 53, Calhoun Falls 35

Gray Collegiate Academy 75, Brookland-Cayce 22

Great Falls 44, McBee 22

Green Sea Floyds 48, Hannah-Pamplico 22

Greenville 57, Woodmont 25

Greenwood 60, Mauldin 59

High Point Academy 34, Chesnee 24

Horse Creek Academy 35, Williston-Elko 31

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 46, Calhoun County 3

James F. Byrnes 59, Gaffney 55

Kingstree 59, East Clarendon 33

Landrum 51, Blacksburg 39

Latta 68, Hemingway 25

Laurence Manning Academy 54, Pinewood Prep 28

Laurens 50, Irmo 36

Laurens Academy 65, W. Wyman King Academy 21

Lee Central 41, Governors School 31

Legacy 57, Asheville Christian, N.C. 27

Liberty 44, Pendleton 34

Manning 59, Mullins 46

Midland Valley 68, Airport 29

Military Magnet Academy 68, Timberland 43

New Covenant 62, Greenville Classical Academy 25

Ninety Six 58, Crescent 28

North Augusta 77, Aiken 5

North Myrtle Beach 70, Conway 13

Northwood Academy 75, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46

Orangeburg Prep 68, Patrick Henry Academy 28

Porter-Gaud 38, Ashley Hall 14

Ridge Spring-Monetta 34, Wagener-Salley 19

Rock Hill 61, Fort Mill 36

South Aiken 54, Gilbert 25

St. James 28, Myrtle Beach 26

Summerville 59, Cane Bay 27

Waccamaw 51, Andrews 33

Wade Hampton (H) 54, Edisto 17

Walhalla 71, Wren 62

West Ashley 57, Baptist Hill 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.