Trail Blazers play the Heat on 3-game win streak

Miami Heat (23-21, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (22-22, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Miami.

The Trail Blazers are 12-10 in home games. Portland is fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.2 rebounds. Donovan Clingan paces the Trail Blazers with 10.9 boards.

The Heat are 8-14 on the road. Miami is sixth in the NBA with 45.7 rebounds per game led by Kel’el Ware averaging 9.8.

The Trail Blazers’ 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Heat allow. The Heat average 119.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 118.2 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 9 the Heat won 136-131 led by 29 points from Nikola Jovic, while Deni Avdija scored 33 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clingan is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.2 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 19.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 116.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 115.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: day to day (achilles), Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Kris Murray: out (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Heat: Tyler Herro: out (toe), Kel’el Ware: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.